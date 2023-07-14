Scottsdale bans natural grass front yards for new homes in water conservation effort

A city in Arizona will no longer have natural grass in the front yards of new homes.

The ordinance, which is occurring in Scottsdale, Arizona, will only apply to single-family homes built or permitted after August 15. The measure was unanimously approved by the council.

In a press release from the City Council, the measure was touted as a step towards responsible use of resources.

“It’s a positive step that supports responsible use of our water resources and an initiative that works in tandem with Scottsdale Water’s existing residential and commercial rebate programs,” according to the release.

Moreover, the city said that 86% of water customers supported the initiative, according to feedback gathered from Scottsdale Water customers. The initiative is part of a larger effort from the city of Scottsdale to reduce its water consumption.

In 2022, Scottsdale set out to reduce water use in the city by at least 5%. Officials also asked residents and businesses to try to do the same. Executive director for Scottsdale Water, Brian Biesemeyer, highlighted the city’s efforts.

“The City Council's decision further establishes Scottsdale’s commitment to sustainable water management,” Biesemeyer said.

Measures like these are already showing positive results as in the first six months of this year, water consumption in the city has already been reduced by 9% compared to the average of the last three years.

The city also thanked both Scottsdale businesses and residents who reduced their water consumption by 7% compared to the average of the last three years.

“When we all work together to save a little, the totals can be quite amazing,” Biesemeyer said.

