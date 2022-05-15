Scottsdale Christian celebrates 2A baseball title before punch in handshake line

TheStreet.com

As a challenger determined to bring down the defending champion, Bezos has chosen to be on the offensive. As Musk's detractors and critics have learned the hard way, he likes to fight his battles in public and there's no better public place than the social network Twitter, described by the billionaire as the de facto Times Square of our time. Finally, the third rule that Musk often applies is not to be afraid of ridicule and above all to attack the opponent's weaknesses.