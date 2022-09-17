This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

Store Capital Corp., a Scottsdale-based finance company that ranks among Arizona's most profitable entities, will likely be sold to investor groups from the U.S. and Singapore for $14 billion.

Singapore investment manager GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a real estate division of New York-based Blue Owl, announced that they will acquire Store in an all-cash transaction, with a tentative closing during the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval from Store's shareholders.

Store Capital's board of directors already has approved the deal, though the agreement allows the company to solicit and consider better proposals until Oct. 15.

“This opportunity is an endorsement, by two leading real estate investors with significant access to capital, of the strength of our platform, our experienced leadership team and our disciplined investment approach," said Mary Fedewa, Store Capital's president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

Store stockholders will receive $32.25 a share, up from Wednesday's closing price of $26.79 a share.

Mary Fedewa, CEO of Store Capital of Scottsdale.

Broad portfolio of well known tenants

Store is a REIT, or real estate investment trust, that owns more than 3,000 properties across the nation including fast-food restaurants, auto-repair shops, manufacturers and theaters. Larger tenants include Spring Education Group, Ashley HomeStore, AMC Theatres, Bass Pro Shops, Camping World and Burger King.

Store Capital earned $178 million on $446 million in revenue during the first half of this year, up from $117 million in net income on $374 million in revenue over the same six months of 2021. Rents account for the bulk of the company's revenue.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired a notable amount of Store shares in 2017. Berkshire Hathaway is a leading investor in the firm, along with the Vanguard Group and BlackRock.

Store said it owns properties in all states except Hawaii.

Store's Arizona roots

Store was founded in 2011 and went public in 2014 under former CEO Chrisopher Volk, who retired in late 2021. He was succeeded as CEO by Fedewa last year.

Store counted 117 employees at the end of 2021, most of whom worked in Arizona. Those employees earned a median income of $114,830 last year. Fedewa's annualized compensation for the year was $8.45 million. That translated to a relatively low CEO/median employee pay ratio of roughly 74 to 1.

Volk and Fedewa earlier worked at Spirit Finance Corp., which was acquired in 2007. Veteran Valley financier Mort Fleischer was a founder of that company and a predecessor Arizona-based public corporation, Franchise Finance Corp. of America, which was bought in 2001.

Fleischer, Volk and Fedewa are among the largest individual shareholders in Store Capital.

Reach the reporter at russ.wiles@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale-based Store Capital to be acquired for $14 billion