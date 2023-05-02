Scottsdale detective resigns after aggravated assault indictment in DUI collision

Scottsdale Police Department badge

A former detective with the Scottsdale Police Department resigned in March after being indicted on charges of aggravated assault and endangerment, Scottsdale police announced Monday.

Scottsdale police say that on Nov. 4, 2022, former police Detective Michael Lanouar was driving in his assigned detective vehicle while off-duty near Pima and Indian School roads when he struck another vehicle, injuring its occupants and both vehicles.

Police say lab results of Lanouar's blood showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.198% and the department submitted aggravated assault and endangerment charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Scottsdale police investigated the incident criminally and internally, and completed the latter investigation on Jan. 12 prior to the indictment. The department involuntarily demoted Lanouar from police officer to detention officer before the indictment in mid-March.

More: Ex-Scottsdale detective indicted on aggravated assault after DUI collision

Department spokesperson Aaron Bolin said Lanouar resigned on March 20 after being placed on non-disciplinary suspension following the indictment.

Bolin said the department would not hold interviews about the resignation and referred questions about Lanouar's arrest to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Scottsdale detective resigns months aggravated assault indictment