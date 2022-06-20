Scottsdale detention officer resigns after accusations of sexual conduct with a minor

Scottsdale Police Department badge

A Scottsdale Police Department detention officer resigned after being arrested for charges related to sexual conduct with a minor, according to authorities.

Surprise police arrested detention officer Tony Michael Ekiss on June 12 for multiple felony charges, according to Sgt. Tommy Hale, a spokesperson for the Surprise Police Department.

Officer Aaron Bolin, a spokesperson for Scottsdale police, said their department determined the suspected crimes didn't happen while Ekiss was on duty and were reported to have occurred in Surprise. In a statement, Bolin said the department is cooperating with the investigation.

After Ekiss was arrested, he was going to be placed on non-disciplinary suspension while an internal investigation concluded, but he resigned, according to Bolin.

According to Hale, Ekiss was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor; sexual exploitation of a minor; aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation; surreptitious photography, videotaping or filming; child molestation and furnishing harmful items to minors.

The Surprise Police Department was conducting the investigation.

