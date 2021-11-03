Scottsdale fugitive Robert Fisher removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted List

Robert William Fisher, FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive poster

After 20 years Scottsdale fugitive Robert Fisher has still not been found, but he has been removed from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Scottsdale police Detective John Heinzelman, the lead detective on the case, confirmed to The Arizona Republic on Wednesday that Fisher had been removed from the list and his picture replaced, even though the fugitive has still not been located.

"It really changes nothing as far as we're concerned as a police department," said Heinzelman, who continues to receive tips on the fugitive.

Fisher is accused of murdering his wife and two children and setting their home ablaze in Scottsdale on April 10, 2001. He has been considered a fugitive ever since and was placed on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list nearly two decades ago.

The FBI says the theory behind its most-wanted fugitives list is simple: The more people know a face, the harder it is for that person to hide.

But while its name suggests the members have been measured in some way, there isn't a scientific method for choosing who makes the top 10.

Rather, the FBI chooses fugitives based on two main factors: The person must be dangerous or have a record of serious crimes, and the FBI must believe nationwide publicity will help find the suspect. Those factors helped put Fisher on the list in June 2002.

He joined a list that at the time was made up of suspected serial pedophiles, murderers, drug kingpins and the mastermind of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Osama bin Laden.

The photo of Fisher that joined the mug-shot gallery was taken in 1999.

Since then, the only updates have been artificial, age-progression pictures of what he may look like bald or with gray hair. If still alive, Fisher would turn 60 on April 13.

