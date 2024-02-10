Scottsdale gallery owner won't face charges after racist tirade against Native performers

Scottsdale gallery owner Gilbert Ortega will not face charges after his racist tirade against Indigenous performers in February 2023, the Scottsdale Police Department said as it concluded its investigation.

The incident took place in 2023 as Indigenous performers were recording a Super Bowl segment for ESPN in front of a large Super Bowl sign near Ortega's shop in the streets of Old Town Scottsdale. Also located nearby is the Native Art Market Gallery, where the group usually performs.

The Scottsdale City Attorney's Office determined there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction in this matter, and the investigation was closed, according to a Scottsdale Police Department news release. The City Attorney's Office reviewed the evidence, which included cell phone video, surveillance video, police reports and two different translations of the suspect’s statements (some of which were expressed in the Navajo language,) before coming to that conclusion.

“The facts show that the victims were performing cultural dances in the Old Town Scottsdale area with a national film crew present,” stated the release. “During their performance, the suspect began mocking them and rudely pantomiming their dance. While disrespectful and crass, his behavior at this point in the video does not constitute the criminal offense of disorderly conduct.”

In reviewing the cell phone video, police said it shows Ortega going out into the street after the performers encouraged him to do so.

“In the ensuing verbal argument, both parties exchanged insults,” the report stated. “The victims called the suspect a 'hillbilly,' the suspect later calls one of the victims a racial epithet.”

The statements made in Navajo by the suspect during this exchange were reviewed by both the FBI and a Navajo speaker working at the City Attorney’s Office. Both agreed the statements were not threats and the City Attorney’s Office concluded they did not support a charge of threatening and intimidating.

AZ Supreme Court: Scottsdale has to return to court in Neptune swim club case. Here’s why

Gilbert Ortega rant

It was reported in February 2023 that Gilbert Ortega Jr. faced three misdemeanor counts after the incident in front of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries. The confrontation was caught on video and was posted on several social media platforms.

During the filming, Ortega was outside and the video shows him mocking the Indigenous performers, who are showcasing their talents for an ESPN segment. He waves his arms, calls them names and uses profane language, the video shows.

The video shows Ortega mockingly singing and playing a drum as Indigenous dancers in their powwow regalia watched. You can hear a frustrated-sounding voice in the group asking Ortega, “Can you get out of here?” A voice then tells Ortega, “There’s lots of cameras out here.”

Ortega is seen smiling in the video, with his hands over his head and saying “MAGA country,” referencing a phrase used by supporters of former President Donald Trump. In response, someone in the group says “Yeah, MAGAT country.”

The video shows the performers and Ortega exchanging words and at one point, when someone calls to him to "step into the street," he approaches the performers, calling them "f-----g Indian."

“We said to him, ‘Come on out into the streets. Come on out and show these cameras, show the world your racist views,'” Cody Blackbird, a flutist, said to The Arizona Republic after the incident last year. “After he was taken away by the woman at the end of the video and calmed down, security found us and said they had a talk with him and that he wouldn't be coming out. That was the end of it. He didn’t do anything after that.”

Last year, Blackbird noted that racist remarks aimed at performers were not a recent occurrence. He frequently performs at the Native-owned Native Art Market in the area and stated that shop owners have previously contacted Scottsdale police to complain about their presence. According to Blackbird, the police have recognized that the performers are not violating any laws.

“We’ve had the cops called on us and they come down and say ‘you're not doing anything wrong. We are going to leave you alone,'" Blackbird said in a previous interview. “They (surrounding shop owners) are constantly wasting city resources on trying to put down a Native business.”

Scottsdale police said in its release that the victims had asked the City Attorney’s Office to consider an assault charge in this case. The City Attorney’s Office did consider an assault charge, but there was no evidence that the suspect knowingly or intentionally assaulted anyone.

“The suspect’s behavior was vulgar, very upsetting to all those involved, and tarnished the reputation of the Scottsdale community,” stated the release. “However, the incident did not rise to the point of criminality.”

Scottsdale police also stated the Scottsdale City Council was not allowed to influence the outcome of a prosecutorial decision. As such, neither the Mayor nor any City Council member attempted to involve themselves in the investigation or prosecutorial decision in this matter. Ortega is not related to Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega.

Statement from the Scottsdale Police Department:

“While the legal review has concluded, it is clear that the conduct as recorded on video in this incident was a nauseating example of the bigotry that sadly can still be found in this country,” stated Scottsdale police.

“Our community rejects racism and hate speech in all its forms, instead choosing to embrace and celebrate a Scottsdale that welcomes and respects all people. Through the Scottsdale Human Relations Commission and other community partners, we are committed to engaging our residents to assist in identifying ways we can continue to promote cultural awareness, understanding and unity in Scottsdale.”

The Republic called Gilbert Ortega's Native American Galleries in Old Town Scottsdale for comment. A "part-time employee" said she was not familiar with the incident and could not provide a comment. When the reporter asked if she could leave her name and number for someone who could comment, the employee responded by saying, "This store wasn't involved," and suggested that the reporter inquire elsewhere.

Native Arts Market said they would have a comment at a later time.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Gilbert Ortega will not be charged after racist tirade in Scottsdale