Scottsdale grandmother, husband accused of killing 11-year-old grandson could face death penalty

Scottsdale police were still on the scene at a local hotel Feb. 1, 2022, after an 11-year-old boy died on Jan. 30, 2022.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty in a case against Scottsdale relatives accused of abusing and killing an 11-year-old boy.

On Tuesday, interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell directed prosecutors to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Stephanie M. Davis, 52, and her husband, Thomas J. Desharnais, 34, if they are ultimately convicted of first-degree murder, a news release stated.

In January, Scottsdale police responded to a report of an unresponsive person at an Extended Stay America Hotel and found 11-year-old Chaskah, Davis' grandson, not breathing in a bathtub. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Emergency personnel said they saw bruising and cuts on Chaskah's body and his half-brother, also under the care of Davis and Desharnais, had visible injuries as well. Investigations revealed severe abuse of both boys, which included starvation and physical harm with metal tools, officials said.

Previous coverage: Boy who died in Scottsdale was severely abused by relatives, court records say

In February, a Maricopa County grand jury indicted Davis and Desharnais on 11 felony counts, including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

While the news release from the County Attorney's Office acknowledged the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, Mitchell spoke sharply against perpetrators of child abuse.

“As a community, it is our responsibility to protect and care for the most vulnerable in society, and this includes children. The protection of children has always been a top priority for me. This child’s suffering and death must be addressed and those responsible held accountable. Seeking justice for this young boy whose life was cut short in an especially heinous matter is what prosecutors are called to do,” she said in the news release.

Couple investigated in 2017

The Arizona Department of Child Safety received three reports alleging the children were abused in 2017.

Darren DaRonco, a department spokesperson, told The Arizona Republic in February that the department received a report on March 22, 2017, that Davis struck Chaskah, leaving a bruise behind his ear and a scratch to his face, but the department determined the allegations were unsubstantiated.

The department received another report on May 15, 2017, that said Davis, Desharnais and another adult physically abused Chaskah and left him with a deep purple and red bruise under his right eye, which the department also found to be unsubstantiated.

DCS received a third report on Aug. 31 alleging Desharnais picked up another child and threw him down, leaving him with an injury to his forehead. The family moved out of state during the investigation and was cross-reported to that state's social services agency. DCS later determined the third claim was unsubstantiated but didn't specify what determination the other state agency reached.

DaRonco said Chaskah's sibling was removed and placed into foster care after the death.

Police said in February that in a previous investigation related to the family, Davis said she home-schooled both children. She also refused to let the children be interviewed by detectives. No charges were filed in that investigation.

Police had contacted the family multiple times near the Extended Stay America Hotel where they lived since 2019.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233).

Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence.

Chrysalis: 602-944-4999, noabuse.org.

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980.

Republic reporters Angela Cordoba Perez and Perry Vandell contributed to this article.

Reach criminal justice reporter Gloria Rebecca Gomez at grgomez@gannett.com or on Twitter @glorihuh.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale couple accused of killing boy, 11, may face death penalty