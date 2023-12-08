Scottsdale to hold final electronic recycling event of the year. Here's what to know

Residents of Scottsdale who have old gadgets and gizmos lying around can take advantage of another opportunity to safely recycle them Saturday, thanks to an electronics recycling event.

This marks the fourth time this year that Scottsdale has organized the event, situated at 9191 E. San Salvador Drive, providing citizens with the chance to responsibly dispose of their outdated devices.

According to Scottsdale officials, residents can properly recycle old tech pieces such as computers, printers, phones, cameras, flat panel TVs, monitors and stereo equipment.

Those interested are required to bring proof of residency, i.e., a photo I.D. with your Scottsdale address or city utility bill.

When is the Scottsdale Electronics Recycling Event?

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9191 E. San Salvador Drive.

What are the rules for the event?

The event guidelines specify that donors must place their unwanted electronics in the trunk or bed of their vehicle for removal. Officials have emphasized that items stored elsewhere in the vehicle will not be unloaded.

A limited number of vehicles will be permitted on the property during the event, and all participants are required to stay inside their cars.

What items can I recycle at the event?

A news release published by Scottsdale on the city website lists the following items as acceptable:

Computers/Peripherals: PCs, printers, keyboards, scanners, computer mice, flat panel monitors, circuit boards and hard drives

Office equipment: telephones, cellphones, answering machines, pagers, typewriters and calculators

Entertainment equipment: cameras, televisions, VCRs, DVRs, DVD players and stereo equipment

What items aren't accepted?

CRT TVs, monitors and projection screen televisions

Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL) and fluorescent light bulbs

Batteries

Appliances: air conditioners, can openers, coffee pots, microwaves, stoves and ovens, refrigerators, washers, dryers and water heaters

No commercial materials accepted

Household hazardous waste

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale Electronics Recycling Event: toss old tech Dec. 9