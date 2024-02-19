Scottsdale investigating claim Axon tried to intimidate city official over HQ expansion

A Scottsdale Planning Commissioner said that Axon Enterprise contacted his employer after he opposed the Taser stun gun maker's controversial proposal to build an apartment complex during a public meeting in January.

If true, it's an allegation that city leaders said would be a serious act of intimidation against a public official.

Axon denied the accusation.

Commissioner Christian Serena made the accusation last week in an email to Scottsdale's City Attorney Sherry Scott. Serena has volunteered on the Planning Commission since 2018 and works as a senior vice president at wealth management firm Merrill Lynch.

On Jan. 24, he and the other commission members heard Axon's proposal to build nearly 2,000 apartment units near its upcoming headquarters in north Scottsdale, on Hayden Road south of Loop 101. As it stands, apartments are not allowed on that property, so Axon was hoping the commission would support a rezoning.

The pitch was poorly received by the entire commission, but Serena was one of the most vocal. He cast the sole vote against letting the company tweak its proposal and return at a later date, preferring instead to take the final 'yes' or 'no' vote when the project clearly did not have enough commission support to pass.

Nearby residents have pushed back on the plan, voicing concerns about increased traffic, high-density housing near their single-family homes, and claiming that they were subject to a bait-and-switch when residential was proposed in a place it was outright prohibited.

One day after the commission vote, Serena was pulled aside by his boss and told "that a person who claimed to represent Axon's leadership contacted my employer wanting to discuss my public comments about the applicant's case during the (public) meeting," according to the email he sent to Scottsdale's city attorney.

Serena's email did not go into further detail about the conversation, but City Councilmember Betty Janik said that "if it did come from (Axon), it would appear to be an act of intimidation" aimed at getting Serena to change his position on the proposal.

"This is a very, very serious situation. Serena is a person of very high integrity who has served the Planning Commission as a volunteer for years," Janik said. "Our legal department will thoroughly investigate this to determine, if possible, where the call came from that went to Serena's employer."

Axon said it didn't happen.

"No Axon employee or representative has ever tried to pressure Commissioner Serena, or any member of the Scottsdale Planning Commission," Axon wrote in a statement to The Arizona Republic. "Commissioner Serena has made his opposition to our project clear. No one from Axon has attempted to force him to change his mind."

Still, City Councilmember Barry Graham called the allegations "concerning" but is keeping tight lipped about the issue until the city attorney works out what exactly took place.

Janik, too, urged residents to refrain from drawing any conclusions until Scottsdale's legal department has a chance to confirm the allegations in Serena's email.

"It could have been some outside person who called to make it look bad. I don't know. I think we need to investigate," she said. "In this crazy day and age, with everything that goes on, it needs to be verified and vetted."

The Republic contacted the city attorney's office for its reaction but has not heard back yet.

If Axon did contact Serena's employer in an effort to force him into changing his position, it didn't work.

The latest hearing on the proposal took place on Feb. 14, the same day Serena emailed the city attorney. He again voted against giving Axon more time to tweak the still unpopular proposal, making him one of only two commissioners to do so that meeting.

"I see my volunteerism to the city of Scottsdale as a civic duty and I take it seriously. I look at the lens of what's best for the city. That's how I ask the questions and how I vote," he told The Republic, without getting into the details of the encounter at his workplace.

The Axon project was continued indefinitely at the Feb. 14 meeting, so it's unclear when it might come up again for Planning Commission approval.

Reporter Sam Kmack covers Tempe, Scottsdale and Chandler. Follow him on X @KmackSam or reach him at sam.kmack@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale investigating claim Axon tried to intimidate city official