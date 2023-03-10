Scottsdale investor found guilty of stealing over $20 million to fund lavish lifestyle

Gavel

A Scottsdale man was found guilty by a federal jury last week of money laundering and wire fraud, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

David Allen Harbour, a 49-year-old self-styled investment advisor in Scottsdale who reportedly swindled investors out of more than $20 million, was found guilty on six counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of transactional money laundering. He also pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion on Tuesday, according to the press release.

The guilty plea resolved two pending trials in Harbour's case that were scheduled for later this month, according to Yvette Cantu, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office.

Harbour reportedly defrauded numerous victims over the course of his career between 2007 and 2021, an investigation by the IRS and the FBI found.

Harbour used the fraudulent money to fund his lavish lifestyle, according to Cantu, like private jet travel, luxury hotels, club memberships in Arizona, Idaho and Mexico "and a private 40th birthday concert by the Eagles," Cantu wrote in the press release.

Harbour's companies included Highpointe Capital Group, Nautical Holdings and DCR Hospital Investment, all located at 21020 N. Pima Rd. in Scottsdale.

U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said Harbour could face a lengthy prison sentence after he is tried before U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes on June 5.

"For his brazen lies that defrauded numerous victims out of more than $20 million, the defendant now justifiably faces the potential of a lengthy prison term," Restaino said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale investor found guilty of stealing over $20 million