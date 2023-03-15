Scottsdale man accused of choking wife; his mom booked on assault charge, too

Crime

Update: In 2017, Nicholas Krakana was found guilty in McDowell Mountain Justice Court of two misdemeanor counts: assault and disobeying a court order. Charges against Sandra Zinn were dismissed after completion of a diversion program.

A Scottsdale man accused of assaulting his wife after being served an order of protection barricaded himself and his mother in a house for more than three hours Tuesday night before a SWAT team forced its way in, Scottsdale police said.

Nicholas Krakana, 39, was picking up his two children from gymnastics at about 6 p.m. when Scottsdale officers served the order of protection, Sgt. Ben Hoster, Scottsdale police spokesman, said in an email.

The order stated that Krakana was not to return to his home and he was not allowed to have contact with his wife. Krakana immediately drove to his home, near the 8200 block of Vista De Valle, with his mother and his two children in the car, Hoster said.

Investigators said Krakana choked his wife while he was assaulting her in an attempt to get her out of the house, Hoster said. Sandra Zinn, 67, Krakana's mother, was accused of kicking her daughter-in-law.

Krakana then locked his wife out of the home and refused to come out when police arrived, Hoster said. The Scottsdale police SWAT team was called, and neighbors were evacuated.

Negotiators attempted to get Krakana to surrender for about three hours, Hoster said. About 9:30 p.m., members of the SWAT team forced their way into the home and arrested Krakana and his mother, Hoster said.

Krakana was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, violating a court order and criminal damage, Hoster said. Zinn was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct.

The children were unharmed and were returned to their mother.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale man accused of choking wife