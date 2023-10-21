Scottsdale police get $250K grant to help reduce crime lab backlog that nearly doubled

Scottsdale police will now get to spend $250,000 to fund two crime lab positions that will help battle a backlog of cases that nearly doubled in three years and includes scores of rape kits.

On Oct. 10, the City Council approved a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice for DNA backlog reduction. The grant would be used to continue funding one full-time DNA forensic scientist and an additional forensic scientist position.

"We have faced staffing challenges for the qualified forensic scientists in the past and continually have cases needing DNA analysis which keep adding to the workload," said Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson Aaron Bolin.

Scottsdale's DNA unit has one supervisor who oversees five forensic scientists, soon to be six.

Scottsdale police's crime lab is responsible for analyzing biological evidence for crimes committed within the city as well as on the Salt River Indian Community.

During the past three years, the number of backlogged cases, meaning those that had not been analyzed within 30 days, ballooned. Those included evidence from crimes against persons and property crimes, Bolin said. Other items include sexual assault kits that contain evidence collected from victims.

According to a September City Council report, the office had 176 backlogged cases in 2020, 254 cases in 2021 and 336 cases in 2022.

As of last week, the agency had nearly 240 cases and pieces of evidence that were considered backlogged. According to Bolin, 129 of those were sexual assault kits, 71 items of evidence were linked to cases of crimes against persons and weapons violations, and 37 items were linked to property crimes. Around half of each of those categories were in process, Bolin said.

Despite the issue, Bolin said that the backlogged cases have not hindered investigations.

"What is important for the community to know is the backlog has not affected our detectives' investigations or any known court proceedings."

He said that any DNA evidence from an unknown suspect collected from a violent crime is typically moved to the front of the line to "help investigators with identifying and apprehending that person as quickly as possible" to help keep communities safe.

Cases with a "known suspect" or those who may have things like witness statements and video evidence linking them to a crime are still important to help prove cases in court proceedings, Bolin said. He said the lab staff make sure the deadlines for those subpoenas are met to help ensure that victims receive justice through the courts.

