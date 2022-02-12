Scottsdale police make arrest in death of Special Olympics athlete

The Scottsdale Police Department made an arrest in the death of a Special Olympic athlete, who was found shot on the side of a Scottsdale road on Feb. 6.

Scottsdale police said first responders found 59-year-old Scott Harkness, who was shot, on the side of the road around 1 a.m. near Camelback and Hayden roads. He was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old John Merryman, who was arrested without incident at his home in north Phoenix early Friday morning after detectives and Scottsdale Police SWAT Team served a search warrant, according to Scottsdale police.

Harkness was an athlete with the Scottsdale Special Olympics Team known as the Bobcats.

Police said Harkness was an active participant in the City of Scottsdale Adaptive Recreation Program. The Adaptive Services Center offers programs to people with disabilities and promotes their integration into the community.

During the initial investigation, detectives located a weapon near the crime scene that forensically linked to Scott's injuries and linked Merryman. Police were able to confirm that link on Thursday.

Further details about what led to the shooting were not released.

Merryman will be booked into Maricopa County Jail for one count of first-degree murder, Scottsdale police said.

