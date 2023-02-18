Scottsdale Police Department.

Steven Scott Salamone, 51, was arrested on Friday for trafficking in stolen property relating to a "sweetheart scam," Scottsdale police said.

The investigation began when a victim reported property stolen, according to Scottsdale police. Detectives found Salamone selling the stolen property and belongings from other victims from Phoenix and Florida were found in his possession, police said.

"Salamone used social media platforms to meet victims through the dating sections," according to a Scottsdale police statement. "He then gained their trust by sending exotic pictures of places and activities, such as sunsets, travel destinations, beach scenes, cute dogs, motorcycles and similar."

Once victims let him stay with them, Salamone would steal possessions and vanish, police said, and he would then sell, trade or pawn the belongings.

"He will commonly block past victims, drop them from social media, and perform cell number changes," police said.

He would change the spelling of his name on social media when moving on from a victim, police said.

If anyone has information regarding Salamone, also known as Steven Capaletti and Steve Capalletti, police ask them to contact their non-emergency number at 480-312-5000 or the tip line at 480-312-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale police arrest suspect in 'sweetheart scam'