Scottsdale police continue arson spree investigation after 2 more incidents

After Scottsdale police opened an investigation into two reports of vehicle arson earlier in January, two more incidents have been reported in recent days.

The first two reports, occurring on the evenings of Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, involved a 2018 Lexus RX350 and a 2014 Tesla Model S, respectively, being set ablaze by Molotov cocktails.

According to the original police report, the incident involving the Lexus took place near North Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. The second, involving the Tesla, happened at the Postino Highland near North Scottsdale and East Chaparral roads. Witnesses reportedly heard a loud crash before seeing the Tesla on fire, according to a Scottsdale police statement.

Officer Aaron Bolin, a Scottsdale police spokesperson, said on Thursday that a third incident occurred on Jan. 17 at the same Postino Highland about 8:45 p.m.

Bolin said that only a parked car sustained minor damage from a glass object that hit one of the doors.

A fourth incident took place on Jan. 21 in the parking lot of Campo Italian, near North Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura, about 8 p.m. No injuries or property damages were reported, Bolin said.

The investigation remained ongoing and there were no known suspects.

Scottsdale police urged anyone with information to contact them at 480-312-5000 or 480-312-8477 (TIPS).

