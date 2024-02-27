Scottsdale police to hold town hall on string of burglaries on Tuesday

TechCrunch
Dubai-based early-stage venture capital firm COTU Ventures is announcing that it has raised $54 million for its inaugural fund to support startups in the Middle East from pre-seed to seed stages. With a final close achieved last year, COTU Ventures, which identifies and backs founders from the inception to post-product launch, invests between $500,000 to $1.5 million as an initial check. Over the past two and a half years, COTU Ventures has actively deployed capital into startups across the GCC, focusing primarily on the UAE and Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with additional investments in Pakistan.