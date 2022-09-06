Scottsdale police increase presence at BASIS Scottsdale after threats received

Scottsdale police increased police presence at a BASIS campus in Scottsdale after threats indicated a violent act would occur at the school Tuesday.

Scottsdale police increased their presence at the campus of BASIS Scottsdale on Tuesday after threats to the school were received last week.

The threats indicated a violent act would occur at the school Tuesday, and were delivered in numerous notes, said officer Aaron Bolin, a spokesperson with Scottsdale police. Detectives were working on verifying the credibility of the threats.

Bolin said they were working with school administration to keep students and staff safe.

"Threatening violence toward individuals or school facilities are serious crimes, are not funny or humorous, and may carry serious consequences for those responsible for making the threats," Bolin said in a statement.

Recent threats at Arizona schools

Officials have investigated several threats at schools across Arizona in recent weeks.

Two teenage girls were charged with a felony after a threat was received about a shooting at Kingman High School.

In Phoenix, Central High School went into lockdown on Thursday while police investigated school threats. In another Phoenix school, a student found a handwritten threat and two people were detained in connection to this situation.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police increase presence at BASIS Scottsdale after threats received