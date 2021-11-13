Scottsdale police investigating school board president

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police announced Saturday that they were investigating allegations against a school board president who the school district's superintendent has said allegedly distributed a dossier on some parents, including photos and personal finances.

The Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement it was “aware of the allegations against Scottsdale Unified School District President Jann-Michael Greenburg. We are conducting an investigation into the matter and will report our findings once it is complete."

The brief statement also encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact police.

Greenburg, a business executive and attorney, did not immediately respond Saturday to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment.

Scottsdale Unified is one of the largest suburban school districts in metro Phoenix. It serves most of Scottsdale as well as parts of Phoenix, Paradise Valley and Tempe. Like many school boards nationwide, Scottsdale’s has clashed with some parents over coronavirus-related policies.

District officials announced Friday that the district will hire an outside forensic investigator to see if any school resources were utilized in the creation of Google Drive folders on certain parents.

In a statement, Superintendent Scott Menzel said the private dossier was allegedly made by the father of Greenburg “and shared by the latter."

Menzel stressed that the district was not involved with the dossier, and he said no information from student records were in the folders.

Menzel says board members would only have access to student information if they are overseeing discipline cases.

One parent, Amanda Wray, told AZFamily.com a fellow parent noticed a link to the Google Drive in a computer screenshot attached to an email from Greenburg. She says they found folders on nearly 50 parents. Each had background information like divorce decrees, Social Security numbers and property records.

Hundreds of parents and other community members have signed a petition calling for Greenburg to resign his elected seat on the board, KSAZ-TV reported.

