Scottsdale police release arrest video of ex-Coyotes player Alexander Galchenyuk

Newly released video from the Scottsdale Police Department shows former Arizona Coyotes player Alexander Galchenyuk making violent threats and saying racial slurs to officers following his arrest.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run incident on July 9 involving Galchenyuk, who showed signs of impairment, according to a police report obtained by The Arizona Republic.

Galchenyuk was seen on the police video threatening to “chop” an officer who responded to the incident. He went on to threaten to cut out the kidneys of the officer’s family members, the report said. In the video, Galchenyuk sits in the back of the patrol agitated and responding to officers with profane comments.

He also made threats to call his connections in Moscow, where he lived from the ages of 4-15, and have the officers' families physically harmed.

He was booked on charges including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. In August, he pled guilty to the threatening misdemeanor charge, and the other charges were dismissed.

The Coyotes terminated Galchenyuk contract after the incident. He signed with the KHL team SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia in August.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale police release video of Alexander Galchenyuk's arrest