Scottsdale police release footage of fatal shooting and hostage rescue operation

Scottsdale police released a “critical incident briefing” on Monday containing snippets of body-camera footage depicting a hostage rescue operation that left one man dead in November.

Sgt. Allison Sempsis, a Scottsdale Police Department spokeswoman, said detectives responded to the area of Horne and Broadway Road in Mesa on Nov. 13 to rescue a kidnapping victim who was inside a vehicle with two men, later identified as 45-year-old Rene Calderon and 43-year-old Wyatt Edge, suspected of being involved in an armed robbery weeks before.

Sempsis said detectives approached the vehicle at about 11:47 a.m. after the vehicle had pulled into a parking lot and one of the men walked inside a nearby restaurant. The briefing shows video from a nearby surveillance camera showing multiple cars driving into the vehicle, blocking it in, before detectives exit their respective cars and approach the car with guns drawn.

Sempsis said Calderon immediately began firing at detectives with a fully automatic rifle and noted that he was wearing body armor. Sempsis said four detectives returned fire as the hostage ran from the car and hid behind a nearby vehicle.

Body-camera footage from one of the detectives showed him exiting his car from the passenger side with multiple gunshots ringing in the background. The detective approached the suspect vehicle where other detectives can be seen with their weapons drawn. The detective later shot into the vehicle, which Sempsis said happened because Calderon was still moving and had a gun pointed at detectives.

Footage from another detective’s body camera showed him exiting his vehicle and firing multiple shots into the car with his rifle as police vehicles were struck by gunfire from Calderon. Another detective’s camera showed the hostage running away from the car. The detective can be seen approaching the hostage and shouting that they are secured to other detectives.

The hostage, who appeared to be a man, can be heard thanking police. Footage also showed a detective noticing that Calderon was still breathing and called for a trauma kit, though Calderon later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Sempsis said one detective sustained minor injuries and was treated at a hospital before being released.

Sempsis said police arrested Edge, who ultimately surrendered to police from inside the restaurant.

The detectives involved were placed on leave while the department conducted an administrative and criminal investigation. Sempsis said Mesa police will conduct the criminal investigation before submitting findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale police release footage of fatal shooting, hostage rescue