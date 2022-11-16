Scottsdale police seek potential witness to sexual assault of 70-year-old

An unidentified man is seen Oct. 12, 2022 walking out the front gate of the San Marin Luxury Suites & Apartments complex at 4215 N. Drinkwater Blvd. in Scottsdale. The man is possibly a witness to a sexual assault, police said.

Police have released images of a person seen at the site of an elderly person's sexual assault last month in Scottsdale.

A 70-year-old was the victim of a sexual assault between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at the San Marin Luxury Suites & Apartments complex at 4215 N. Drinkwater Blvd., according to Scottsdale police.

Special victims unit detectives are trying to identify a man police are describing as a potential witness after he was seen on apartment surveillance camera walking during the timeframe of the incident.

The images, police said, show the cigarette-smoking person with a backpack walking out of the front gate around 7 a.m. the day of the sexual assault. No one else was captured by the complex's cameras during the timeframe of the sexual assault, police said.

Tips on this case maybe submitted to Scottsdale Police Department's tip line, 480-312-8477 (TIPS).

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

