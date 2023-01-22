Scottsdale Police Department badge

Scottsdale police announced on Sunday that an hours-long manhunt in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams ended in a young man's arrest.

On Saturday at around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to the area of 70th Street and Palm Lane to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers found Williams inside an apartment with gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering medical aid, according to the statement.

Williams was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the statement, Scottsdale officers on scene determined that the juvenile suspect left prior to their arrival and remained outstanding. Detectives responded to take over the investigation and ultimately located the boy in nearby Pinal County.

The suspect was taken into custody early Sunday morning by the Pinal County Regional SWAT Team.

No other information had been released.

#Update A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old, Terrivonni Santana Williams. The juvenile was discovered in nearby Pinal County and taken into custody at 4:29 am by the Pinal County Regional SWAT Team. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 22, 2023

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale search ends in boy's arrest in connection to shooting death