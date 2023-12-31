Scottsdale will unjam some major city projects in 2024. Here are the top 3

Tom Shannon is Scottsdale's fire chief. Scottsdale has plans to build a new fire station in the north part of the city.

Scottsdale residents will see some of the financially embattled city projects they approved in 2019 take shape in 2024. That’s thanks to city officials shelling out nearly $70 million of extra cash to cover shortfalls in projects ranging from emergency response facilities to dog parks to sports fields.

The projects are all part of Scottsdale's Bond 2019 program, a voter-approved ballot initiative designed to finance $319 million worth of infrastructure projects.

The initiative was approved just before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the economy and put the world on pause. The pandemic caused many of the Bond 2019 projects to go into a financial tailspin that resulted in the program being $115 million over budget as of March.

The primary cause was pandemic-era supply shortages that drove up costs of construction materials, from steel to concrete. Throughout the first half of 2023, it was unclear how the city would be able to cover the increased costs.

But officials set aside $68 million last year to fill the funding shortfalls for some bond projects that are expected to take shape within the next couple of years. The cash partly came from the proceeds of a city land sale along Bell Road.

2024 is the year when residents will start to see the impact of that move. Here are the top three Bond 2019 projects that residents can either expect to be opened or begin taking shape in the new year.

A pricey new dog park at Thompson Peak Park starts construction

Scottsdale is planning a new dog park at Thompson Peak Park.

The price of a new dog park at Thompson Peak Park in northeastern Scottsdale raised eyebrows in 2023 when it jumped from about $4.6 million to $6.2 million, or a cost increase of more than a third when compared to the original estimate.

City councilmembers covered that $1.6 million gap in this year's budget, so the pricey dog park is expected to begin construction sometime this summer.

The park will be located at North Hayden Road and East Thompson Peak Parkway. It will include three fenced-in areas where dogs can play and enough parking for 100 cars. It will also have a footbridge that runs over the flood control ditch to the park's south that will connect it to the rest of Thompson Peak Park.

Scottsdale's website says the project will be fully completed by summer 2025.

Fire Station 612: Fixing subpar response times in northern Scottsdale

It takes Scottsdale emergency responders more than four minutes, on average, to arrive at the scene in an area of the city that sits northwest of the Airpark. A fire station that officials said is needed to increase those subpar response times is set to begin construction this coming spring.

Called Fire Station 612, the 12,000-square-foot building will be constructed just east of The White Chocolate Grill, near Loop 101 and Hayden Road. That area currently exists in a Fire Department gray zone between two other stations, numbered 609 and 611, which are both too far away to respond within the four-minute time frame.

The city's website for the project says the response times increased in part due to the "explosive growth for residential and commercial properties in the area," making the new station necessary.

Scottsdale staffers originally planned to pay about $10.5 million for Fire Station 612. That cost increased to nearly $13 million as of November, a 24% bump.

City Council members pumped an additional $2.5 million into the project last spring in an effort to get the station fully constructed and reduce emergency response times in Scottsdale's far north.

Reata Sports Complex: Completing one of Bond 2019's priciest projects

The long-awaited Reata Sports Complex, also called the WestWorld ball fields, is expected to open in "early 2024," according to Scottsdale staffers who had originally expected it to finish construction in January 2023.

It will include five "sand-based" fields for youth sporting events that can be played on a gridiron, including rugby and soccer. Staffers said it will be used for city sports leagues, programs and tournaments, and also will include lighting for nighttime games.

Parks and Recreations Director Nick Molinari told The Arizona Republic the fields are needed to capitalize on a rising demand for “destination-based” tournaments in Arizona that Scottsdale could not previously meet, given that it had just 10 fields that could be used to host those high-level sporting events.

The fields will be built to withstand heavy wear and tear, so they can also double as massive parking lots for special events in the area such as the Phoenix Open.

Staffers told The Republic last year the tournament revenue and parking fees are expected to generate a combined $225,000 for the city each year, while also making it possible for Scottsdale to host events that could bring millions of outside dollars into the community annually.

The complex is part of a larger project called the Bell Road Sports Compound, which is made up of three different sites — including Renata — around Bell Road between Loop 101 and Thompson Peak Parkway.

The Bell Road Sports Compound was one of Bond 2019's most pricey projects at $40 million originally. As of November, that cost has increased to about $45 million, a 12% bump. City officials were able to cover that thanks to the extra money in Scottsdale’s general fund.

