  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SCOTUS drafts grim path for abortion

Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The constitutional right to abortion could be in jeopardy if the Supreme Court hands down a decision detailed in an unprecedented leaked draft opinion. Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon formally declare war. And it's primary day in Ohio and Indiana.

👋 It's Julius with Tuesday's news.

But first, a 100-year-old man sets new world record! 🎉 Walter Orthmann has the record for longest tenure at the same company. He's been there since 1938 — that's 84 years.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Supreme Court considers overturning landmark abortion decision in leaked draft opinion

A draft Supreme Court opinion published by Politico on Monday suggested the court is considering a decision that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The Supreme Court on Tuesday verified the authenticity of the leaked draft opinion, but said it was not the court's final view. If the opinion is what the nation's highest court decides, it would represent a major change in how reproductive rights have been understood in the United States for decades. Such an outcome would largely turn abortion over to individual states, about half of which are expected to ban or place severe limitations on the procedure.

What is Roe v. Wade?

The Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is credited with legalizing abortion nationwide. In 1969, a pregnant woman under the pseudonym "Jane Roe" challenged the constitutionality of Texas abortion laws forbidding abortions in most cases. In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in her favor in the case, finding that laws criminalizing abortions violated the Fourteenth Amendment.

What will happen if the decision is overturned?

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, states would be free to make abortion illegal. Nearly half of U.S. states already have laws in place that would take effect immediately upon a Supreme Court ruling.

What has President Biden said?

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a "whole range of rights" beyond abortion are in question if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade. In a statement, Vice President Kamala Harris said said the “rights of all Americans are at risk” following the leaked draft opinion.

Has a draft opinion ever been leaked?

Although leaks about how the justices are leaning have (rarely) happened, several experts said they could not recall a draft opinion itself becoming public prematurely. Chief Justice John Roberts said that the court has launched an investigation into the leak.

What happens next on the Supreme Court decision?

We wait. The court is expected to rule on this specific case in about two months. It's possible the court could rule differently from what the draft opinion says.

What has the public response been?

Abortion rights protests around the U.S. are being planned in response to the leaked draft opinion. Both abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists also rallied outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, holding signs and chanting into megaphones.

Demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.
Demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on May 3 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case in 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report.

Putin could formally declare war soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be poised to formally declare war on Ukraine within days, abandoning his "special military operation" terminology in a bid to mobilize more troops and equipment, some experts say. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this week that there were no plans to complete the invasion by Russia's annual "Victory Day" holiday next Monday. British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said he believes Putin, unable to claim victory on the day that commemorates the Nazi surrender to the Russians in 1945, could well formally declare war instead.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

It's primary day in Ohio and Indiana

In Ohio, voters will choose which major party candidates will advance to the general election to compete for the seat Sen. Rob Portman will vacate when his term ends next year, along with a handful of statewide offices and 15 congressional seats. Meanwhile, nine Republicans and three Democrats are vying for Indiana's only open congressional seat, the 9th District represented by Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican. In Indiana's 1st Congressional District, seven Republicans are running for the chance to unseat freshman Rep. Frank Mrvan.

US reclassifies Brittney Griner to be 'wrongfully detained' by Russia, report says

The U.S. Department of State has determined that the Russian Federation has "wrongfully detained" Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, according to ESPN. The new designation by the government could mean a shift in strategy to get Griner home. Griner was arrested and detained in February after the Russian Federal Customs Service said authorities found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her carry-on luggage. She is set to have a hearing May 19. A drug smuggling charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Brittney Griner is detained at Russian checkpoint
Brittney Griner is detained at Russian checkpoint

Real quick

Honor educators on Teacher Appreciation Day

Do you have a favorite teacher? Tuesday is the a perfect time to celebrate them, on Teacher Appreciation Day. The National Education Association says it is "a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.” Teacher Appreciation Day originated as an idea by former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in 1953, when she pleaded to Congress that there needed to be a day when teachers were recognized, according to School Specialty. Despite receiving congressional support, the first National Teacher Day did not occur until March 7, 1980.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roe v. Wade, primary elections and Putin. It's Tuesday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Terrible' no more? Jaguars owner Shad Khan sees improvement in team's NFL draft method

    Jacksonville's pattern of first-round busts has dogged the franchise for years, but owner Shad Khan is optimistic the team now has things right.

  • What are the Colts’ remaining needs post NFL draft?

    A look at the remaining needs for Indy.

  • Colorado fertilizer company's profits jump on shortages caused by sanctions on Russia, Belarus

    A common fertilizer is suddenly in short supply worldwide, prices are climbing and the effects are expected to last.

  • Djokovic tops Monfils in Madrid in his 'best' match of year

    Novak Djokovic feels like the hard work is starting to pay off. Trying to regain his best form after a slow start to the season, Djokovic looked sharp in his opening match at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the third round. The match was interrupted at 2-2 in the first set as rain forced the roof on center court to be closed.

  • Abortion debate: What Trump’s SCOTUS nominees said about overturning Roe v. Wade during their confirmation hearings

    The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Following the leak of a draft majority opinion, allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito based on a 5-4 ruling, Yahoo News looks back on how President Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees, all of whom are expected to vote in favor of overturning Roe, discussed the subject during their nomination hearings.

  • Ukrainian Nurse Who Lost Legs in Russian War Dances in Husband's Arms at Wedding: 'She Is So Strong'

    After losing both her legs in a landmine explosion, a 23-year-old nurse shared a touching first dance with her husband

  • No, Biden can't just sell off seized Russian yachts and central bank assets to help aid Ukraine – international law and the US Constitution forbid it

    Biden wants to find a way to seize oligarch-owned yachts. AP Photo/Francisco UbillaThe Biden administration wants to sell off the yachts, homes and other luxury assets it has seized from Russian oligarchs and use those proceeds to support reparations for Ukraine. As part of his proposal for the latest aid package to Ukraine, President Joe Biden is asking lawmakers for the authority to formally confiscate the assets of sanctioned oligarchs to pay to “remedy the harm Russia caused … and help build

  • Rescue Group Working to Save Dozens of Golden Retrievers and Corgis from Slaughter in China

    China Rescue Dogs is moving dozens of canines from a breeding farm in Shanghai to a sanctuary to save the pets from being sent to the slaughterhouse

  • Roe v. Wade decision: How would abortion rights change in individual states? Yahoo News Explains

    Forty-nine years after Roe v. Wade, a leaked draft opinion suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. So what could this mean for reproductive rights in individual states? Yahoo News explains.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Opinion | Alito’s Case for Overturning Roe is Weak for a Reason

    The conservative Supreme Court majority is more focused on politics than law.

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • Susan Collins Told American Women to Trust Her to Protect Roe. She Lied.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe one person most responsible for the looming loss of abortion rights—aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices—is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh. He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her.He did not.Maybe his fingers were crosse

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • Susan Collins Dismayed Supreme Court Justice Misled Her On Abortion

    "I do not believe Brett Kavanaugh will overturn Roe v. Wade," the GOP senator, who claims to back abortion rights, said in 2018.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Obamas issue strong statement on leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

    Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama issued a strong statement criticizing the draft Supreme Court opinion knocking down the Roe v. Wade decision, saying it would limit U.S. freedoms just like other past actions by the court. “Today, millions of Americans woke up fearing that their essential freedoms under the Constitution were…

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d