In Historic Win With Shock Majority, Supreme Court Rules It’s Illegal to Fire Employees for Being Gay or Trans

In an historic win for the LGBTQ community, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that firing someone for being gay or trans violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Writing for the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch—a Trump nominee who had been promoted by the right-wing Federalist Society—wrote the opinion, which Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal justices joined. He wrote that “an employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.”

Three cases were consolidated into the single opinion. Bostock v. Clayton County was about the firing of Gerald Bostock after his employer (an agency of Clayton County, Georgia) found out he played in a gay softball league. In Altitude Express v. Zarda, Donald Zarda was fired from his job as a skydiving instructor when his employer learned he was gay. And in R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, Aimee Stephens, who had been living as a man, was fired after she told her employer she had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and would henceforth be living as a woman.

While acknowledging that Congress did not have LGBTQ+ people in mind when it passed the law in 1964, Gorsuch—true to form—focused on the written text of the law, which contains a broad prohibition on discriminating “because of sex.” That means that any time sex (as defined, in biological terms, in 1964) is part of the reason for a hiring or firing decision, that decision is illegal.

So, for example, “If the employer fires the male employee for no reason other than the fact he is attracted to men, the employer discriminates against him for traits or actions it tolerates in his female colleague.”

That is the precise argument made by a host of LGBTQ+ organizations, and strongly opposed by the Trump administration.

More broadly, Gorsuch concluded, “an individual’s homosexuality or transgender status is not relevant to employment decisions.” The result is historic, and quite surprising to most court-watchers (including this one).

True, at oral argument, Gorsuch did note that sex was surely a “contributing cause” in the three firings. I speculated at the time that he might be the “swing vote” in these cases.

But there is no question that Congress did not have gay or trans people in mind when the law was passed. So from an ideological point of view, the case presented a conflict between two conservative judicial philosophies: textualism (what the words on the page actually say) and originalism (what the writers of the law meant).

Gorsuch—and, in joining the opinion, Roberts—made a clear statement for the former. “Only the words on the page constitute the law adopted by Congress and approved by the President,” he wrote.

Gorsuch also quoted from a 1998 opinion by his predecessor, Justice Antonin Scalia, regarding a case of male-male sexual harassment. “’[A]ssuredly,’ the case didn’t involve ‘the principal evil Congress was concerned with when it enacted Title VII,’” Gorsuch quoted Scalia as saying. “’But,’ the Court unanimously explained, it is ‘the provisions of our laws rather than the principal concerns of our legislators by which we are governed.’”

That same logic applied here. The text of the law broadly prohibits discrimination “because of sex,” and that includes penalizing people for being gay or trans “[n]ot because homosexuality or transgender status are related to sex in some vague sense or because discrimination on these bases has some disparate impact on one sex or another, but because to discriminate on these grounds requires an employer to intentionally treat individual employees differently because of their sex.”

The result was celebrated by LGBTQ+ advocates.

James Esseks, director of the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project, which served as counsel to the families of Aimee Stephens and Donald Zarda, said, “This is a huge victory for LGBTQ equality… The Supreme Court’s clarification that it’s unlawful to fire people because they’re LGBTQ is the result of decades of advocates fighting for our rights. The court has caught up to the majority of our country, which already knows that discriminating against LGBTQ people is both unfair and against the law.”