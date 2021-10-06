SCOTUS justices in hearing over 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

The Daily Beast
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersWhen Donald Trump’s charity was caught making an illegal political donation years ago, his longtime right-hand finance man, Allen Weisselberg, signed a letter to law enforcement that chalked it up as a mere mistake. In reality, as The Daily Beast recently revealed, employees were well aware that the money was going to a Florida politician.When the Trump Foundation made its annual tax filings with New York state that incorrectl