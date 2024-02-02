Will SCOTUS turn to history in Trump's ballot eligibility case? | Mike Kelly

Does this story seem familiar?

A deeply divided America had just voted for a new president. Almost as soon as the ballots were counted, a variety of plots arose from the losing side to stop the peaceful transfer of power at the White House.

Several months later, in mid-winter, protestors gathered outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Inside, the out-going vice president, along with House and Senate members, gathered to formally certify the election of the new president as guards assembled to block protestors from entering the Capitol.

This scenario, while seemingly a description of the assault on the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 that was aimed at stopping the transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, actually summarizes what historians call a “first insurrection” to derail Abraham Lincoln’s presidency in 1861.

Mostly forgotten except by Civil War buffs and historians specializing in Lincoln, that “first insurrection” has emerged as one of the most controversial planks in a wide-ranging set of legal arguments this week before the U.S. Supreme Court on whether Trump should be blocked from this year’s presidential race based on a provision in the 14th Amendment to ban insurrectionists.

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled on Thursday at the Supreme Court chambers in Washington — just across the street from the U.S. Capitol and the scene of some of the most vicious fighting between protestors and police on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress tried to follow Constitution guidelines in certifying Biden’s election.

The Court is expected to issue a ruling within months, possibly sooner because of its potential impact on November’s presidential election.

What can we learn from 1861?

So what happened in 1861? And why does it matter now?

The answer lies in a curious and potentially controversial blending of historical scholarship and legal reasoning — not to mention some careful research of what the authors of the 14th Amendment actually thinking.

Were the authors of that landmark amendment merely focused on the Civil War, a five-year-long insurrection that took the lives of 620,000 U.S. and Confederate soldiers — roughly 2% of America’s population at the time? Or were the amendment’s authors also influenced by what was then known as the “first insurrection” — a variety of plots that included an effort to block the Congressional certification of Lincoln’s election in a way that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021 events 163 years later?

Such questions offer a window into the difficulty and immense consequences of what the Supreme Court is facing this week.

At issue before the Court is whether the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol building by hundreds of Trump supporters can be defined as an outright insurrection or just a protest that got out of hand.

Finding the correct definition for what actually happened on Jan. 6, 2021 lies at the heart of determining whether Trump may be allowed to run for president this year.

Many Trump supporters insist they were merely exercising their right of free speech and excuse the violence as the work of extremists that has been exaggerated by the media and Trump’s political opponents. Trump has often referred to the protestors as “patriots.” Critics ranging from the U.S. Capitol police to a House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attack say such descriptions are inaccurate.

Now the matter is in the hands of the Supreme Court. And if the Court finds that Jan. 6, 2021 was an attempted insurrection and that Trump supported it, would that require banning Trump from the 2024 presidential election? After all, that’s precisely what the 14th Amendment says.

The scholars behind this potentially explosive examination of the 14th Amendment are two law professors with a long track record for examining difficult Constitutional issues, Vikram David Amar and his brother, Ahkil Reed Amar.

The brothers claim to be politically liberal but Constitutional “originalists” in the mold of the Court’s most conservative justices. Their argument offers a window into why the case involving the 14th Amendment is so controversial.

If the Court finds that the 14th Amendment was merely focused on the Civil War, then the justices could easily dismiss the events of Jan. 6, 2021 as falling far short of the legal threshold of insurrection. But if the Court also accepts the historical facts of that “first insurrection” which eerily mirror the Jan. 6, 2021 assault, then America may face the unprecedented dilemma of having a Supreme Court ruling to block a presidential candidate from running.

'There were two insurrections'

In separate interviews with NorthJersey.com, The Record and the USA TODAY Network, the Amar brothers both insisted the “first insurrection” should be at the forefront of the Court’s deliberations on Trump.

“It wasn’t just the Civil War they had on their minds. The 14th Amendment also was written to deal with that ‘first insurrection’ before the war,” said Vikram Amar, the former dean of the University of Illinois law school and now a law professor at the University of California at Davis.

Akhil Amar, a professor and writer at Yale University’s law school, added that this distinction is significant. “Everyone thinks the 14th Amendment was just about the Civil War,” he said. “We now know there were two insurrections.”

The historical parallels between what took place outside the Capitol 163 years ago in the days before Lincoln assumed office and the tumult of Jan. 6, 2021 “are deeply and decisively relevant to today’s case,” the Amar brothers wrote in an amicus, or “friend of the court” brief filed in recent weeks with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Amar’s brief is one of more than 70 filed in the case. Authors range from historians to cops and a variety of legal foundations, not to mention major names in American politics.

Trump’s lawyers filed a brief — no surprise there. Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican and former presidential candidate, also co-authored one with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Other briefs were submitted by the League of Sportsmen, Law Enforcement and Defense, the Capitol Hill police, the NAACP, and a trio of former Republican U.S. attorneys generals, Edwin Meese, Michael Mukasey and William Barr.

But the Amar brothers’ theory has so far drawn some of the most significant attention – and criticism. It is the only brief that draws a line of comparison between efforts by successionists from southern states before the Civil War to block Lincoln's presidency to the attempts by Trump and his supporters to stop Biden.

Whether the Court pays attention to what the Amars say — and sees the parallels in history — could determine who the next president is. Needless to say, critics have already stepped forward to challenge the Amars.

Of course, there's a debate

Like the case itself, the debate over how to interpret the facts behind the “first insurrection” reflect some of the most divisive fissures cutting through America now.

At least one historian claims the Amar brothers, who call themselves “Brothers In Law,” have misread history.

“The brief is fun and imaginative, as is everything the Amars write," wrote Kurt T. Lash, a Constitutional scholar and author of a book on the 14th Amendment, in a none-too-subtle put-down of the “first insurrection” theory.

“Unfortunately,” said Lash, who also submitted a brief to the Court in the case, “in this case the historical evidence does not support the argument.”

Other scholars say claim the Amars have struck the equivalent of a historical and legal bullseye that offers a clear line of reasoning for applying the 14th Amendment’s anti-insurrectionist provision to Trump.

“The Supreme Court should look at the incident,” said Edward Widmer, a historian at City College in New York who was one of the first to compare the “first insurrection” to the events of Jan. 6. 2021.

Widmer’s 2020 book, “Lincoln on The Verge,” describes in detail how southern secessionists tried to derail Lincoln’s presidency. That “first insurrection” before the outbreak of the Civil War included efforts by Confederate sympathizers in the federal government to pass guns to southern militias, a plot to kill Lincoln and the protests at the Capitol to stop the certification of his presidency.

Widmer has come to believe that the “first insurrection” is a key to understanding what Trump’s supporters attempted on Jan. 6, 2021. “The Court should apply it for the good of Americans for all time,” he said in an interview.

If the Supreme Court accepts such history, the legal consequences – and contretemps – will make history — and that may be an understatement.

If what the Amar brother argue is accepted by the Court, it could lead to an outright ban of Trump from November’s presidential election — and, most likely, intense anger among his followers. If it is ignored, critics say it could open the door to future Jan. 6-style protests, turning America’s long tradition of a peaceful transfer of power between presidents into something akin to a Banana Republic.

SCOTUS case stems from Colorado ruling

The Supreme Court case involving the 14th Amendment arises from a ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court in December to uphold a lower state court judge’s trial decision to ban Trump from the ballot in that state because he “engaged in insurrection.”

In a quirk of election law and a centerpiece of the federal Electoral College system for electing presidents, individual states can play a role in regulating candidates in federal elections – including the presidency. For example, many Third Party candidates find themselves ineligible to run in every state because they have not met all the requirements.

But banning a candidate as an insurrectionist is a new legal twist.

Since Colorado’s ruling, numerous other lawsuits were filed to keep Trump off the November ballot. But only one state — Maine — followed Colorado’s lead. Nine other states, including such liberal bastions as California and Massachusetts, rejected lawsuits to ban Trump from the ballot.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado’s right to ban Trump, however, legal observers expect more efforts to erase his name from state ballots, setting off a potential scenario where Trump might find his name on a ballot in one state but not another.

A key component of the Colorado case, however, involves the question of what constitutes an insurrection. And trying to define an insurrection has already emerged as a hot point in legal debates.

This is why the so-called “first insurrection” before Lincoln’s inaugural in 1861 has been resurrected from its obscure historical corner.

An effort to keep Lincoln from office

So what exactly took place 163 years ago?

For starters, Lincoln’s victory in November 1860 was deeply controversial and divisive. Four candidates ran. Lincoln won with only 38% of the popular vote. But he won the required majority of electoral college votes — all of them from northern states where slavery had been abolished.

Soon after the election, seven southern states seceded from the Union. After Lincoln took office, four more southern states quit the union and joined the Confederacy.

Before Lincoln’s inaugural and amid the secessions, southern sympathizers, led by Secretary of War John Floyd, shipped guns to southern militias. Floyd defected to the Confederacy and became a general in the rebel army. He was described in the media at the time as a southern version of the Revolutionary War traitor Benedict Arnold.

In addition to Floyd's shipping of guns to southern states, several plots also emerged to assassinate Lincoln before he took office. And, on Feb. 13, 1861, as Congress met to certify Lincoln’s election, protestors congregated outside the U.S. Capitol.

In his book, Edward Widmer reports that one of Lincoln’s allies “warned of ‘a powerful conspiracy to seize the Capitol.”

The protestors — the exact number ranges from several dozen to more than 100 — reportedly chanted loud protests that could be heard inside the Capitol. But U.S. Army soldiers, led by Gen. Winfield Scott stopped them from entering, with Scott issuing a threat to shoot violent protestors with a cannon.

James Oakes, a Civil War historian who teaches at City College in New York City, said Washington, D.C., in the months after 1860 election was brimming with plots by Southern slave proponents to block Lincoln from taking office. Anti-slavery advocates, on the other hand, were determined to protect Lincoln.

“It was a part of the talk at the time,” Oakes said in an interview. “If you could just get Lincoln inaugurated then everything would be okay. The southerners were determined to prevent this.”

Soon after Lincoln took office, the Civil War erupted.

Now that war has returned to yet another divided America. The first battle is set to take place this week at the Supreme Court — with perhaps the brief by the Amar brothers as a flashpoint.

“People are going to be riled up either way,” said Akhil Amar. “If we take democracy seriously, we have to take seriously the rules of democracy.”

