SCOTUS weighs rights of federal prisoners to challenge convictions

SCOTUS weighs rights of federal prisoners to challenge convictions
Samantha Manning
·2 min read

The U.S. Supreme Court Justices heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will impact the rights of federal prisoners to challenge their convictions.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It’s focused on the case of Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon and sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2000.

READ: Department of Education announces relaxed rules for student loan debt forgiveness

Jones argues that because of a 2019 Supreme Court ruling, which upheld that proving intent is necessary to convict someone of that charge, he was never guilty and should be allowed to challenge the conviction.

“Conviction and punishment for an act that the law does not make criminal inherently results in a complete miscarriage of justice,” said attorney Daniel Ortiz, Director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Law, who argued on behalf of Jones.

The case is now before the U.S. Supreme Court because the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled against a habeas corpus petition for Jones, which would have given him the chance to prove that his incarceration is illegal.

READ: Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Houston shooting

The lower court argued Jones could have filed the claim earlier, and without new evidence is not entitled to file the legal challenge.

A big question comes down to the interpretation of a provision in the law set by Congress in 1996 that narrows when federal prisoners can challenge their convictions.

“This court generally assumes that Congress acts rationally and neither petitioner nor the government has any answer to a few basic questions about why Congress would have acted the way they think it did,” argued attorney Morgan Ratner, from Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, in defense of the 8th Circuit Court’s decision.

READ: FDA warns that a common antibiotic is in short supply

Ratner argues the circuit court properly limited the scope of the law.

The Supreme Court is expected to hand down a ruling in this case by the summer.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories

  • Oath Keepers spent $400 at Olive Garden after storming the Capitol

    The far-right militia was preparing more actions after 6 January, according to federal prosecutors

  • Russian assertions that grain deal is to blame for Sevastopol attack are false, UN says

    There were no ships in the Black Sea “grain corridor” when the attack on Sevastopol Bay took place, UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths said during the UN Security Council meeting on Oct. 31.

  • Pennsylvania Senate race among five considered toss-ups with one week left before Election Day

    The CBS News Battleground Tracker has five Senate races labelled as toss-ups. With one week left until Election Day, both parties are bringing heavy hitters onto the campaign stage. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe discussed some of those key races and what may be impacting them in the final days of the midterms.

  • Former Google CEO emerges as key Democratic power player ahead of midterms

    Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has increased his political contribution activity, particularly focusing on helping Democrats, while also funding tech services for left-wing campaigns.

  • Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail

    A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a jail near Mississippi's capital city to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. On July 29, Reeves placed the jail into receivership after citing poor conditions for prisoners.

  • Kentucky voters asked whether there's a right to an abortion

    Karen Roper was so shaken by the demise of Roe v. Wade that she joined the abortion-rights struggle in Kentucky, where the future of abortion access could hinge on a constitutional question before voters this election. Kentucky voters are being asked to decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare outright that it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. The question reads: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

  • Iran mother decries son's death sentence - video

    STORY: The woman, named Masoumeh Ahmadi by media reports, asked for help and support, saying that the authorities wanted to carry out the death sentence given to Mohammad Ghobadlou “quickly.”The widely followed Twitter account that shared the video, 1500tasvir, said he had been tried by Iran’s "rioters' tribunal". Reuters was not able to verify the account.Iran has seen weeks of protests ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.Iranian leaders have called the protests a plot against the Islamic Republic by enemies including the United States, vowing tough action against protesters they have described as "rioters".The country’s hardline judiciary will hold public trials of about 1,000 people indicted over unrest in Tehran, a semi-official news agency said on Monday.

  • Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tests positive for COVID-19

    Miguel Cardona, President Biden's education secretary, has tested positive for COVID-19. Cardona tested positive the morning after he attended Halloween festivities at the White House.

  • Inflation is coming for your Christmas tree. Why a shabby tree could be a ‘scary’ sign for your family.

    If you’re planning on buying a Christmas tree this year, start thinking about it now — and maybe put some money aside. Supply-chain disruptions and global inflation have affected the supply and prices of Christmas trees this year, both artificial and real ones, industry experts said. While Americans say they are trying to cheat inflation this year by buying more practical gifts for loved ones or cutting down on their gift-giving altogether, consumer demand for Christmas trees remains strong, industry experts said.

  • UK minister complains of 'invasion' of asylum seekers

    STORY: Braverman was reappointed interior minister by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week, six days after she resigned from the same role for sending a government document from her personal email to an employee of a member of parliament in breach of rules for ministers.Speaking to parliament over allegedly failing to listen to legal advice on the prolonged detention of migrants at an asylum processing center in southern England, Braverman said the current system is "broken" and "out of control.""Let me be clear, this is a global migration crisis," she said. "We have seen an unprecedented number of attempts to illegally cross the channel in small boats. Some 40,000 people have crossed this year alone, more than double the number of arrivals by the same point last year."The comments came a day after a man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at an immigration center in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday before killing himself.

  • Son tracks down mom’s stolen car and opens fire on people inside, Missouri cops say

    They fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood and a chase ensued, police said.

  • Supreme Court waves off Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to block Georgia subpoena

    Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and ally of former President Trump, had asked the Supreme Court to block the grand jury subpoena.

  • Chinese father punches and kicks his daughter in vicious assault on tennis court in Serbia

    Serbian reports suggest that a Chinese tennis dad has been arrested and charged with domestic violence offences after a horrific video surfaced on social media that showed him punching and kicking his young daughter.

  • Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack

    Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour. “Nancy Pelosi — well,…

  • Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents

    A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.

  • Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down

    The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.

  • Justice Jackson Recused Herself From a Supreme Court Case. Your Move, Clarence Thomas!

    Today, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments that will likely result in its overturning of affirmative action in education. The plaintiffs allege that race-conscious school admissions are a form of discrimination against White and Asian students. It’s bad! But there are actually two separate arguments today about the constitutionality about affirmative action, because Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from one due to a potential conflict of interest. Justice Clarence Thomas is seein

  • Amanda Knox, ex-lover reunite in Italy 15 years after Meredith Kercher murder

    Amanda Knox and her ex-boyfriend reunited in June in the Italian town of Gubbio -- 15 years after they were arrested and later cleared of Meredith Kercher's grisly murder in Perugia.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post

    The ex-president's son continued to pile on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband after he was seriously hurt in a hammer attack in their home.

  • ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Colorado Man Wanted For Quadruple Slaying

    Authorities are searching for a Colorado man who is accused of killing four people over the weekend. Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, is wanted for a quadruple homicide that unfolded at an Aurora home early Sunday morning. Police say that they believe Casterona, who has a “history of domestic violence,” is armed and dangerous. On Oct. 30, at around 2 a.m., dispatchers received reports of suspicious activity at a property in the 900 block of North Geneva Street in Aurora. “During the call, the call-ta