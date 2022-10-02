The scourge of fentanyl

Oct. 2—Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles about fentanyl. Today's story focuses on how officials in north central Idaho are dealing with the emergence of the drug.

The next wave of the opioid epidemic has hit Idaho.

Law enforcement and the court system in Nez Perce County have seen an increase in fentanyl cases and are trying to stay afloat in combating the dangerous and suddenly prevalent drug.

Lewiston Police detective Tyler Crane said the department has been seeing an increase in fentanyl for the last year-plus.

"We've been seeing a lot of it as far as narcotics investigations," he said. "That's most of what we're encountering, for sure."

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said his office hardly sees a case in which someone has just one drug like meth or heroin. Instead, law enforcement is finding those drugs along with fentanyl pills.

The Lewiston Police Department has had 60 separate possession-of-fentanyl cases since Jan. 1 of this year and 11 cases in which additional evidence or large enough quantities of pills resulted in charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Nick Woods, investigator for the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, said drug addicts first were using hydrocodone or oxycodone, then moved to heroin, and now are using fentanyl, which is easier for drug dealers to make and distribute. All are classed as opioids, which are pain relievers. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. Other opioids, like heroin, can be hard to make and distribute for drug dealers and hard to find for users, which is helping fuel the increase in the fentanyl trade.

"Someone who does heroin would likely do fentanyl," Woods said. "It's a safer business model, essentially because it's all the same class. So you just went from addicts of oxys to heroin, now on to fentanyl. You're just playing catch-up."

Supply and demand

Heroin comes from poppy plants, which means it has to be grown, requiring a great deal of work, people and resources.

But all it takes to make fentanyl are some chemicals from China that can be ordered online, which are then blended together with a binding agent, according to Crane. It's then pressed into pills, which can be produced in large quantities. The pills often are imprinted with an "M" on one side and "30" on the other.

Most of the fentanyl that comes to the U.S. crosses the border with Mexico. Unlike heroin, cocaine and marijuana, fentanyl's pill form makes it easy for drug dealers to transport more than 1,000 pills in a small space that can be concealed. Crane used the example of a bottle of ibuprofen to show how easy it is to transport a large quantity of fentanyl. A half-full bottle of ibuprofen — 500 pills — leaves enough room to smuggle 1,000 fetanyl tablets.

Drugs come up the West Coast through California, Oregon, Washington and into Lewiston mostly from the Tri-Cities of Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, or Spokane, where fentanyl is sold for about $20 per pill.

The easy manufacturing and distribution, high production level, low cost for the user and potency of the drug make it lucrative for drug dealers.

"There's been a huge demand for it," Crane said. "It's a much stronger opioid than hydrocodone or oxycodone."

The homemade approach in the production of fentanyl is why the drug is so deadly.

"There's no consistency or quality control," Crane said. "You can have one pill that has 20 times the fatal dose and have another that has none."

The amount it takes to overdose on fentanyl is much lower than other drugs — 2 milligrams can be fatal. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The most common way for fentanyl to be consumed is to smoke the pill with a pipe or straw on foil. There are also inconsistencies in the pills themselves.

"There are hot spots in pills, so you get nothing, nothing, nothing, then fentanyl," Crane said. "It's extremely inconsistent."

Dealers vs. addicts

When fentanyl reaches users in Lewiston, Crane said local law enforcement focuses on catching drug dealers, especially large-scale traffickers that aren't easily replaced. However, drug users still can be caught and charged.

Coleman said if someone has a drug addiction and is charged with possession, that case is approached differently than someone who is bringing in drugs to profit off people's addiction.

"To me, those two cases are drastically different," Coleman said. "I would rather spend prosecution resources on drug dealers and definitely focus on community resources and treatment options for people who have drug addiction."

Each case is different, Coleman said, but with addiction, he sees it as an individual issue with the opportunity for treatment options or speciality court, such as drug or mental health court. However, a drug addict also commit other crimes to feed their addiction, which would factor into their plea agreement and sentencing.

A dealer presents a public safety issue, so the prosecutor's goal is to get the person off the street, which brings jail time into the equation. Coleman also has to factor in what sentences the prosecutor's office is likely to get with a judge. For example, he can't send every drug dealer who doesn't have a criminal history to prison because those agreements wouldn't be accepted by defense attorneys and judges but instead would end up as jury trials and overload the court system.

Those are some of the aspects that affect how cases proceed through the court system and the eventual outcome, either through a plea agreement, jury trial or sentencing by a judge.

"No two cases are the same," Coleman said.

Stopping the flow

To catch drug dealers, Crane and the Lewiston Police Department partner with other agencies, like the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI. The investigations often involve multiple agencies because the drug routes cover a large geographic area and multiple state or county jurisdictions. The partnerships also help the agencies communicate and share information and resources, that way one group isn't interfering with another investigation.

Individuals found in possession of fentanyl can be charged with either possession of a controlled substance or possession with intent to deliver. There's no law in Idaho that targets trafficking in fentanyl, something Coleman is hoping to get on the books.

With a trafficking charge, there are various levels (A, B and C) based on the amount of drugs found, and each has a range of drug weights and corresponding mandatory minimum sentencing that increases with each level. For example, a level A heroin trafficking charge is 7 grams with a three-year minimum mandatory sentencing. With no fentanyl trafficking law, someone could have 50 grams of fentanyl and not be charged with trafficking; instead, they would be charged with possession with intent to deliver, which has no mandatory minimum sentencing.

Prosecutors also must gather more evidence to prove there was intent, whereas a trafficking charge is based on drug amounts. With a simple possession charge of fentanyl, the person usually has 2-3 fentanyl pills. If there's intent to deliver, there will be more pills or other evidence, such as scales or electronic communication, indicating the intent to distribute and sell the drug.

To get that trafficking charge into law, Coleman is working with lobbyists with the Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association, where he is a board member, to bring changes to the state legislature. However, there are still conversations about how to present it, mainly with determining what the weight of fentanyl should be for each level of the trafficking charge.

"With regards to fentanyl, there's a lot more conversation that needs to be had, a lot more discussions and getting, not just the legislature but even law enforcement, on the same page with it before we can really make any of those changes," Coleman said. "It's a fine line. Once you start talking about changing the statute and you involve the legislature, there runs some risk of changes being made that are not proactive in fighting the drug war that we are currently in the middle of."

Law enforcement and the prosecutor's office are both trying to stop the increase of fentanyl to keep communities safe and stay one step ahead of the deadly new drug.

"I think fentanyl hits a little harder because it's so dangerous," Coleman said. "We have so many more overdoses on it, so many people dying because they're consuming it. It just hits different."

"It's different than what we've seen in the past because of the risk of death," Crane said. "This is just different because of how fatal and inconsistent it is. It's a huge problem. We try to spend all of our time dealing with it and curbing it as best we can."

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.