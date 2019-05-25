Scouted: The 10 Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales, According to Experts

Memorial Day Weekend is famous for the many mattress sales it surfaces — and this year is no exception. To help you sift through all of your options, we teamed up with the expert reviewers over at Mattress Advisor to help us break down each of the best mattress deals around right now. Using a 6-point testing procedure and 8-point evaluation* in their Mattress Lab for every single mattress, they gave us some tips on what Scouted readers should know and keep in mind as they’re shopping this Memorial Day weekend for the greatest savings and highest quality mattress. Below we put together each of the sales with how much you’ll be saving, the codes you need to use for discounts, and insights into the mattresses themselves.

Save up to $200 on mattresses at Helix More

Save up to $200 on mattresses at Helix: Use code MDW100 to get $100 off and two free Dream Pillows with any mattress purchase. Use code MDW150 to get $150 off any order of $1,250 and up (and get the free pillows). Use code MDW200 to get $200 off any order of $1,750 and up (and yes, free pillows). Here’s why the Mattress Advisor reviewers scored the Helix Midnight mattress 8.9 out of 10: “Helix is the perfect solution for couples. If you’re sharing your bed with a sleeping partner, you have the option to choose a dual comfort mattress (which personalizes each side of the bed based on test results). Are you a hot sleeper? If so, you can upgrade the outer cover of your Helix mattress to the Ultra-Cool knit cover to keep you from waking up in those midnight sweats.”

Get up to 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding More

Get up to 25% off sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding: Use code MEMORIAL25. MA reviewers scored the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Mattress 8.9: “Brooklyn Bedding mattresses are the real deal — they're made with quality materials and built to last. The Aurora is available in three firmness levels to provide a personalized level of comfort and support. This mattress is one of the coolest (temperature wise) mattresses we have ever had in the Mattress Lab. Even weeks after unboxing, it was still cool to the touch. Even though Brooklyn Bedding has retail locations, they still own the manufacturing process from start to finish and sell their mattresses directly to customers.”

Get $125 off mattresses and two free pillows at Nectar More

Get $125 off mattresses and two free pillows at Nectar: “The Nectar is a solid memory foam mattress at an unbeatable price — it's consistently our top recommendation for a best value mattress.” MA reviewers scored Nectar 8.7: “The Nectar mattress has a pretty happy (and well-rested) fan base — they have overwhelmingly positive reviews and fewer than 3% of customers end up returning their Nectar mattress. Nectar’s proprietary cover is specifically designed to keep out dust mites.Nectar is so confident that they make the best mattress for the price that they offer a lifetime warranty and trial period that lasts an entire year.”