Scouted: Brooklinen’s Luxe Sheets Are Some of the Best and Now They’re on Amazon

There haven’t been many moments where I’ve actually taken a second to appreciate what I was lying on in bed. That was until I decided to get myself Brooklinen sheets. I’m telling you, they’re worth the investment. And they’ve made it easier to add a set to your bedroom because they’re available on Amazon now.

With two-day Prime Shipping, you can get a set of 100 percent long-staple cotton sheets that are luxurious but sturdy. With a 480-thread count, you can choose from six different colors to fit any bedroom style. Even without a wash, they’re incredibly soft. And even after multiple washes, they haven’t pilled at all. They also have a lifetime guarantee, which means if you somehow don’t like them (I won’t judge you that much), you can get a full refund. A full or queen set will run you $149 and a king or California king set is $169.

