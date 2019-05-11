Scouted: Brooklinen Sheets, Weighted Sleep Masks, and More of What Scouted Readers Are Buying

At Scouted, we’re Internet shopping with a pulse, and part of that pulse is you, the collection of readers that continue to buy the things we recommend. We’ve decided to take a look at some of the top-selling products that Scouted readers are picking up and if other Scouted readers are snatching up these hot-ticket items, maybe it’s time to invest in something, too. Here’s a look at some of the recent best-sellers that Scouted readers really loved (and bought a lot of).

Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, $90 on Amazon: I have a Kindle that I love. Scouted editor Gideon Gideon has a Kindle that he loves. And many, many Scouted readers now have Kindles, as well. They’re on sale right now for $90 and will give you a whole new way to experience literature. Don’t forget about accessories like a case or a charging cord (which you can get in a bundle!) and upgrade to Kindle Unlimited so you never run out of new reading material.

nodpod: Weighted Sleep Mask, $30 on Amazon: We featured the nodpod after Scouted writer Rachel Krantz penned a love note to the weighted sleep mask. It can help block out light and ease you into sleep, while also helping you stay asleep. It can also be put in the fridge to help with headaches or just to give you a nice cooldown.

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $219 from Brooklinen: Brooklinen recently celebrated their 5th birthday and did so with a sitewide discount. Scouted readers took advantage of this and outfitted their bedrooms with luxurious sheets in all kinds of patterns. Side note: the best sheets I own are from Brooklinen and I am considering getting an additional set so I don’t wistfully think of them while laying on my other non-Brooklinen sheets.

Desktop Glass Dry-Erase Board, $29 from Quartet: It’s kind of crazy how much Scouted readers loved the Quartet desktop whiteboard, but then again, I love mine so much (and so does half my office). In the same vein as kicking your single-use plastic habit, help ween yourself off of jotting down notes that will only be thrown away in due time by using a reusable, erasable whiteboard that fits perfectly on any desk.