Scouted: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale is Here With Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Styles

Bi-annually, Nordstrom slashes prices on some of its top sellers. And that time is right now. During the Half Yearly Sale, you can get up to 50% off all of the brands you know and love from Nordstrom, like Madewell, Ted Baker, Cole Haan, Thule, and more. It’s a smorgasbord of style, with up to half-off a ton of clothing, shoes, home goods, and more. The PAIGE Verdugo Crop Skinny Jeans are 50% off and is the perfect denim to wear through the spring and into the summer because it’s lightweight and a light wash. The Topman Triple Stitch Mac Coat is on sale for $72 (40% off) and is a stylish layer you’ll need when those thunderstorms inevitably roll in. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that the famously stylish and comfortable Cole Haan ZeroGrand Stitch-lite Wingtip Oxford is on sale for under $100 (40% off). Or upgrade your everyday bag to the sleek, durable Madewell Abroad Tote Bag, made from leather with a zip-top closure that easily fits your laptop (and more), on sale for $119 (40% off). This sale only comes twice a year, so you should probably stock up while you can.

