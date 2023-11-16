Scouting report: What 5-star basketball signee Joyce Edwards brings to the Gamecocks

It didn’t take Joyce Edwards long to make an impression on Chloe Kitts.

Kitts, the South Carolina women’s basketball sophomore, was well aware of the Camden High standout from some events they both played in during high school on the Under Armour circuit. The two got to know each other more as teammates this summer for the gold-medal-winning Team USA U19 team.

Edwards, the youngest player on the team, led Team USA in scoring at 12.6 points a game.

“She’s a dog. She works hard every play, rebounds,” Kitts said Wednesday. “She tries to outwork everyone. She is versatile and can shoot the ball. She can do everything, really.”

Edwards’ versatility and skillset are sure to have South Carolina fans excited for the future as the Camden standout announced her decision to sign with the Gamecocks on Wednesday in a ceremony that Kitts attended.

Camden coach Natalie Norris has had a a front-row seat in watching Edwards’ development. Norris’ daughter Deanna Jeffcoat and Edwards were AAU teammates growing up, so Norris got to see her a lot and quickly learned she had the ability to be a great player.

Edwards made an immediate impact in her first varsity game as a seventh-grader. She scored 18 points, had nine rebounds, eight steals, four blocks and three assists in her high school debut against county foe North Central on Nov. 27, 2018.

“We knew she was going to be special, but she has exceeded those expectations,” Norris said.

Edwards has cemented herself in Camden lore and record books, leading the Bulldogs to their first state title in almost 40 years last season and bringing unprecedented notoriety to the program. She has risen into one of the top prospects in the country for the Class of 2024.

Edwards was interviewed live by ESPN following her announcement Wednesday. The Bulldogs will play in several high-profile events this year, including the Chick-fil-A Classic locally, a two-game trip to New York and trip to Myrtle Beach for the United Bank Holiday Invitational.

Edwards became the school’s second S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year last season with the other being Norris, a standout from her playing days at Camden before she played for Nancy Wilson at USC.

Edwards also broke her coach’s school career scoring record. But the 6-foot-2 senior Is much more than a scorer on the floor. She has a tenacious ability to rebound, play defense and run in transition.

“Her basketball IQ is off the charts,” Norris said. “She understands her game, plays hard and she can guard any position on the floor if needed.”

Norris said her best comparison of Edwards is former Stanford standout and now WNBA player Haley Jones. One of Jones’ former teammates at Stanford called her a “unicorn” because of her versatility and ability to play multiple positions.

The same could be said of Edwards, who can do it all on the court. She can handle the ball, has an improving mid-range game and is a career 59% shooter to go along with almost 1,500 rebounds, more than 500 steals, 400 assists and 300 blocks.

Norris said Edwards should fit really well into USC coach Dawn Staley’s style of play.

“She has added a different facet every year,” Norris said. “She is still working and growing her game. Biggest thing she will take to college is her willingness. She has so much talent but is willing to pay the price to develop and push herself. She is going to have a great career.

“... We are sending the very best Camden has to offer, athletically, academically and as a person She is top of the line. She is so very special, once in lifetime kind of kid. We are excited for the next step in her journey.”