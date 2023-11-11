Scouts annual food drive

TechCrunch

GitHub today announced plans for an enterprise subscription tier that will allow companies to fine-tune its Copilot pair-programmer based on their internal codebase. The news constituted part of a number of notable tidbits the Microsoft-owned company revealed at its annual GitHub Universe developer conference today, including a new partner program as well as providing a little more clarity on when Copilot Chat will officially be available. GitHub unveiled Copilot Chat back in March, before rolling it out in public beta for business users in July, followed by availability for individual users in September -- next month (December) sees Copilot Chat launch into general availability, though GitHub stopped short of revealing a precise date.