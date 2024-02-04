Scouts help remove wreaths at Fort Snelling
Some local scouts help remove around three thousand wreaths at Fort Snelling.
The South Carolina result is important as an indication of how far Biden’s reelection bid has come — and a reminder of the challenges ahead.
"Talking to kids about weight can backfire because they may begin to feel self-conscious, anxious or ashamed of their bodies," says one expert.
Tap Account Center and a menu will appear showing you the singular or multiple profiles you manage and all the tools on one page. Instead of selecting “Personal details” as you would on a mobile device, tap “Your information and permissions,” which will open up three drop-down menus, one of which reads “Deactivation or deletion.” Tap and then select the profile you want to deactivate or delete, then select which action you want to proceed with. Either way, you will be prompted to write your password for that profile if you select to deactivate or delete the account. Finally, you will need to select a reason for deleting or deactivating the account, and then you’re done. Once you select the reason, for a second time, Instagram will ask you to confirm deletion and give you a date that your account details will be permanently deleted off of the platform. Again, after your request goes through, it can take Meta up to 30 days to delete the account and affiliated information permanently. Meta does warn that during the 30 days pass, your content will remain subject to Instagram’s privacy policy, but your information and profile will not be accessible to other people using Instagram. It also is worth noting that it can take up to 90 days for the deletion process to finish after it gets initiated. So if you're really trying to disappear, it could take a while.
These OxGord Windshield Covers are for sale at Amazon and deals are up to 53% off. They can help make your winters much easier to deal with.
The veteran player didn't sign with a team, but there is optimism that he could find himself on an NBA roster at the start of the 2024-25 campaign.
Whether you're into romance, fantasy or action, you'll find it in these crowd-pleasers.
A stealth startup led by ex-Blue Origin leaders, focused on harvesting resources from the moon, has quietly closed a sizable new tranche of funding, according to regulatory documents. Interlune, a startup that’s been around for at least three years but has made almost zero public announcements about its tech, has raised $15.5 million in new funding and aims to close another $2 million. A representative for Interlune declined to comment on this story.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
The soft and flowy striped pullover is about to become an essential part of your winter uniform.
Apple’s 10th-gen iPad is on sale via Amazon, and it includes two years of AppleCare+. That brings the price down to $409 from $510 for the tablet and warranty coverage.
Not all heroes wear capes. Some don't wear anything at all.
Ceramic coating for cars can extend the life of the paint. Consider these products for giving your car's paint the care it deserves.
Google Maps is introducing a generative AI feature to help you discover new places, the company announced today. Using large language models (LLMs), the new feature analyzes the over 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million Local Guides to pull up suggestions based on what you’re looking for. For instance, if you want to find cool thrift shops in San Francisco, you can search “places with a vintage vibe in SF,” and Maps will generate shopping recommendations organized by categories, as well as “photo carousels and review summaries,” the company explains.
Amazon announced today the launch of an AI-powered shopping assistant it's calling Rufus that's been trained on the e-commerce giant's product catalog as well as information from around the web. Customers will be able to chat with Rufus inside Amazon's mobile app to get help with finding products, performing product comparisons, and getting recommendations on what to buy. The launch of the AI chatbot comes on the heels of other AI-powered additions across Amazon.com aimed at improving the shopping experience for consumers, ranging from tools that help customers find clothes that fit to those that enhance product reviews with summaries of product highlights and customer sentiment, as well as others aimed at advertisers and sellers.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Polygon Labs, the team focused on building the layer-2 blockchain Polygon, has laid off 60 employees, or about 19% of its staff, according to a post published Thursday by CEO Marc Boiron. Polygon Labs is the entity that helps build out the blockchain’s ecosystem. Boiron said the team’s growth during the last crypto bull market “diluted” the qualities it wanted in its employees.
Looking to save some serious cash on things like grills, electronics, mattresses, tires and more? Check out these fantastic Presidents' Day deals!
The Hoka Clifton 8s are the perfect (and only) sneakers for walking over 22,000 steps a day.
There’s an acute shortage of radiologists around the world, which means it is harder for medical teams to get imaging studies done. As a result, more than 200 companies have sprung up to create applications that use AI to automate different parts of the radiology process. CARPL, a radiology marketplace that counts Singapore’s government as a client, is focused on making it easier for healthcare providers to access and use those applications.
Tesla is facing a lawsuit from 25 California counties accusing it of mishandling hazardous waste at facilities around the state.