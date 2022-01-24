Europe's energy reliance on Russia is a crucial shield for Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Freedman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Cracks in the NATO alliance regarding sanctions for Russia should President Vladimir Putin order troops into Ukraine are in large part based on energy supply concerns.

Why it matters: Russia holds tremendous leverage over some European countries because it provides roughly 40% of Europe's natural gas supply. In Germany, this figure is greater than 50%.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Should Russia choose to cut off the supplies in the middle of winter in response to the imposition of Ukraine-related sanctions, energy costs would skyrocket and millions could shiver amid power outages.

  • This would put pressure on political leaders to weaken the sanctions.

Between the lines: "It's going to be an incredibly hard sell in any European country, to say that you have a 10 times higher energy bill and we feel as though our supply is not plentiful enough, because of Ukraine," Kristine Berzina, of the German Marshall Fund's Alliance for Securing Democracy.

  • “That is what is going to break [NATO] unity,” Berzina, a senior fellow with the group, told Axios.

Driving the news: In order to diminish Russia's energy leverage, the U.S. is working overtime to boost commitments to deliver liquefied natural gas for Europe from around the world.

  • According to CNN as well as reports in Bloomberg and FT, the Biden administration is scouring the globe for companies and countries — including LNG export heavyweight Qatar — to add more deliveries to Europe in the event of any shortages.

  • In securing more natural gas for Europe, the U.S. is hoping to shore up allies' resolve in the face of potential Russian aggression.

Yes, but: With the White House warning the Russian military could begin action against Ukraine at any moment, the gas may not arrive in time to stave off shortfalls.

Threat level: There's already an energy crunch in Europe, due to global factors and recent Russian actions.

  • The region currently has the record lowest level of stored natural gas supplies for this time of year, and electric power prices have already climbed steeply.

  • Germany, which has long viewed Russia as a reliable provider of natural gas despite policy differences, is a key country to watch given its vulnerability to supply disruptions.

  • According to the International Energy Agency, European gas markets show signs of "artificial tightness," noting that Russia reduced its gas exports to Europe during the fourth quarter of last year compared to 2020, despite higher market prices in 2021.

  • Berzina said the current crisis is one that "Russia has laid the groundwork for."

The big picture: A Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. and an allied country response would have ripple effects beyond Europe, exacerbating inflation and roiling global energy markets.

  • There's potential for boosting LNG supplies into Europe if the Ukraine crisis causes reduced flows or supply interruptions, but it's not a silver bullet.

What they're saying: "Europe has already taken in a lot of U.S. LNG, although some of it still goes to Asia. There is some LNG exported from Africa that is going to Asia; that could be rerouted to Europe," Nikos Tsafos, an energy expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said via email.

  • "The big balancer is Qatar: 83% of December exports went to Asia. That’s the gas Europe will try to grab. There are limits to how much can be rerouted, but even a modest shift could make a big difference," adds Tsafos, who charted recent global flows.

Goldman Sachs analysts say record high northwestern Europe LNG imports this month don't offset reduced Russian inflows, "underscoring that the supply shortfall in the region has not been resolved."

  • "[S]hould tensions between Russia and the Ukraine escalate, the initial uncertainty around its impact on gas flows would likely lead the market to once again add a significant risk premium to European gas prices," they said in a note.

The bottom line: "There’s no magic wand," an unnamed U.S. official tells the FT, citing LNG companies' contractual obligations with Asian buyers and other constraints.

Go deeper: State Department orders evacuation of U.S. diplomats' families from Ukraine

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What are Putin's intentions in Ukraine?

    With 100,000 Russian troops amassed along the border of Ukraine, experts discuss what Putin hopes to gain with a possible invasion.

  • Anxiety in Ukraine as Russia and NATO bolster forces, blame each other

    A Russian lawmaker warned that Moscow would "respond appropriately" to any more U.S. troops arriving in countries near its western border.

  • US and UK order diplomat families to leave and warn citizens to avoid Ukraine as war with Russia looms

    Russia is gathering troops at Ukraine's border and Western governments are warning of an imminent invasion.

  • Seven Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate

    At least seven school boards have sued Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) over his decision to end the commonwealth’s mask mandate in public schools, according to the Washington Post.Why it matters: The school boards — including Fairfax County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the U.S. with more than 178,000 students — asked for an injunction to prevent Youngkin from enforcing the order, which leaves masking decisions up to parents and went into effect on Monday.Get market new

  • NATO sending ships, jets to Eastern Europe

    NATO announced on Monday that it is deploying additional ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe, a move that comes amid increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine and concerns that Moscow is planning a military incursion against Kyiv."NATO Allies are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in eastern Europe, reinforcing Allied deterrence and defence as Russia continues its military build-...

  • Beijing introduces more COVID measures as cases mount before Olympics

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing's city government on Sunday introduced new measures to contain a recent outbreak of COVID-19, as China's capital continued to report new local cases of the virus less than two weeks before it hosts the Winter Olympic Games. Nine locally transmitted cases were found in Beijing on Jan. 22, the National Health Commission said on Sunday, of which six were in the city's Fengtai district. Fengtai will organise nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 for all of its residents on Sunday, district health authorities said.

  • Why Americans should care about Russian aggression against Ukraine

    Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark says Russia wants to "crush independent states ... and make them satellite states."

  • Why Is It So Hard For Incarcerated People To Get Access To The Books They Need And Want?

    According to a 2019 report by Pen America, “the book-restriction regulations within the United States carceral system represent the largest book ban policy in the United States.”

  • US threatens sweeping export controls against Russian industries

    The U.S. is threatening to use sweeping export controls against key Russian industries if Moscow invades Ukraine, a senior administration official confirmed to The Hill. The threat, first reported by The Washington Post, broadens out the administration's options for retaliating against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has amassed at least 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border, should an invasion occur. "No final decisions have been made, but...

  • U.S. could send troops to Eastern Europe amid Ukraine standoff with Russia: report

    The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden is considering sending troops, aircraft and warship amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

  • Letters to the Editor: When young people teach the adults

    Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: Jan. 24, 2022

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'painful and bloody' for Putin, says Boris Johnson as UK withdraws British embassy staff from Kyiv

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be "painful, violent and bloody business" for Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson has warned as Britain withdrew its diplomats from Kyiv.

  • As COVID and culture wars roil schools, choice backers see an opening

    As 2022 unfolds in statehouses nationwide, lawmakers have their sights squarely set on parents like Marta Mac Ban. In 2019, the Arizona mother of two sent her older daughter off to kindergarten in Scottsdale, Ariz.’s Cave Creek Unified School District. But after Mac Ban saw the district’s tepid response to the pandemic, she started […]

  • Shanghai mayor wants more chip production facilities to support new-energy vehicle growth

    Shanghai, home to Tesla's largest production base, wants to expand manufacturing capacity for automotive chips to support the rapid growth of smart electric vehicles (EVs). The mayor of Shanghai municipality, Gong Zheng, said after the annual session of the city's legislature on Sunday that the local government is pinning hopes on the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector to drive its economy, and that "allocating resources for increasing the capacity of automotive chips" would help that goal. "We hop

  • Toshiba halts operations at chip plant after quake

    Some equipment had been damaged and the company was still analysing the impact on production, Toshiba said in a statement. The plant makes system LSI chips, around 60% of which are sold to carmakers and industrial machinery makers, a spokesperson for Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp said. Toshiba does not yet know when it can restart production and will likely provide an update on Tuesday, he added.

  • Japan to widen virus measures and boost testing amid omicron

    Japan's government plans to put the majority of the country under pre-emergency status and extend COVID-19 restrictions as omicron cases have surged and threatened to disrupt basic services like hospitals and schools. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will tighten anti-virus measures in 18 more prefectures, including Hokkaido in the north to Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan, until Feb. 20. This will be in addition to areas where similar restrictions are already in place or to be further extended — including Tokyo, Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima.

  • Australia PM Morrison loses control of WeChat Chinese account as election looms

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A little-known Chinese technology company that took over a WeChat social media account set up for Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday it wanted to buy an account with a large fanbase in Australia, and was unaware it was his. Australian politicians said Morrison's office lost access to the account on the platform, owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, several months ago. The politicians claimed the move represented censorship amid growing diplomatic tensions https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/australia-says-chinas-alarming-actions-odds-with-peaceful-rhetoric-2021-11-26 between Canberra and Beijing with a national election to be held in Australia by May.

  • WHO chief: World at 'critical juncture' in pandemic

    The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday encouraged countries to work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that "we are at a critical juncture.""The COVID-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference, Reuters reports. "We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to...

  • 2 potential Brandon Scherff replacements in Rams-Buccaneers playoff game

    Two potential Brandon Scherff replacements in Sunday's NFC playoff game between the Rams and Buccaneers.

  • Germany urges 'prudence' in potential sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

    Germany's leader has urged Europe and the United States to think carefully when considering sanctions against Russia for any aggression against Ukraine in a crisis pitting Berlin's main gas supplier against its biggest security allies. Among a range of possible Western sanctions against President Vladmir Putin's government, Germany could halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if it invades Ukraine.