Scrambling to address a statewide shortage, Illinois raises minimum teacher salary to $40K by 2023

Illinois is raising the bar for teacher pay: By the first day of school in 2023, teachers will make at least $40,000 following a bill signed into law Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"To teachers all across Illinois: I see the care and compassion you put into your work, and I’m proud to help make sure you earn what you’re worth," Pritzker said in a tweet Thursday.

The teachers' salaries will be raised incrementally under H.B. 2078, from $32,076 for the 2020-21 school year to $34,576 in 2021-22, $37,076 in 2022-23 and $40,000 in 2023-24.

The current minimum teacher salary ranges from only $9,000 to $11,000, depending on the individual teacher's level of education.

'I do not have 2-3 months off': ‘I do not have 2-3 months off’: Teachers on summer break are working, a lot

A public school teacher in Illinois makes an average of $65,721, according to a 2018 report from the National Education Association. This number ranks 11th in the nation.

New York, where the average public school teacher makes $84,227, ranks the highest.

The raises in Illinois are intended to address a statewide shortage — data from the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2018-19 school year showed 1,848 unfilled teaching positions across the state.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, flanked by Bentley Stewart, left, a teacher in the Jacksonville, Ill., School District 117, along with legislators and representatives from the education sector, signs legislation raising the minimum salary for teachers to $40,000 in the Governor's office at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Springfield, Ill. The new new minimum salary will be phased in over four years with hopes to reduce a teacher shortage in Illinois that has school districts for the 2018-2019 school year with 4,196 unfilled positions across the state according to the Illinois State Board of Education. More

Education has been a leading topic in the 2020 presidential race, with Democratic candidates raising issues of student debt, the school-to-prison pipeline and teacher wages.

California Sen. Kamala Harris has proposed a plan that would give American teachers a significant raise. The money would come largely from the federal government, which would provide at least $315 billion to supplement state funds to ensure the average teacher a $13,500 raise.

As Illinois children head back to school this week and next, this new law says to them and their parents loud and clear: we value teachers. pic.twitter.com/7bwVGIiIje — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 22, 2019

“The people who are going to educate our children are our teachers and for too long, they have been paid substandard wages,” Harris said in an interview on CBS in March. “Let’s pay them their value.”

Strikes, pay raises & charter protests: America's teachers' exhausting, exhilarating year

Earlier this year, Oklahoma boosted teacher salaries after threats of strikes left legislators frantically seeking solutions. The state's governor, Kevin Stitts, signed a bill that would include giving 97% of the state's public school teachers a $1,220 raise.

In Texas, legislators recently passed a bill that is sending $6.5 million to improve public education and raise teacher salaries. Although the initial plan outlined $5,000 raises, that number wasn't in the final bill signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, and the Dallas Morning News reported that most teachers have seen much less than that.

The National Education Association has found that teacher pay is declining nationally when adjusted for inflation.

Johnstown is No. 1: These are the best U.S. cities to live in on a teacher's salary – and the worst

Most Americans believe teachers deserve higher pay and have the right to protest if they are being paid unfairly, according to a poll last year by USA TODAY and Ipsos Public Affairs.

“We criminally underpay teachers, and I think that they are not really as respected as they should be,” said Daniel Galluppi, 39, a data manager from Pittsburgh whose children attend public school. He was among those who participated in the poll. “They’re not just child care for children, but they’re teaching these kids how to be successful and productive members of society.”

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Illinois will raise minimum teacher salary to $40K by 2023