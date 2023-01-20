Scranton couple faces drug, weapons charges

Jan. 19—A Scranton couple faces drug and firearms charges following a search by law enforcement Thursday.

Authorities charged Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, of 1314 Division St. with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, same address, with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.

The couple also faces felony possession of a prohibited firearm, endangering the welfare of children and various drug-related offenses.

Lackawanna County detectives, state police and Scranton police searched their home and a BWM station wagon around 7 a.m. following an investigation.

After entering the home, detectives and a police dog found bags containing suspected fentanyl, a mixing spoon, a pill bottle containing suboxone films, digital scales and $1,114.

They also found a .22 caliber handgun, which authorities said the couple wasn't allowed to have because of previous convictions, a surveillance system, cellphones and a blender with residue.

Seda-Santiago and Rodriguez-Yournet remain in the Lackawanna County Prison, with Seda-Santiago unable to post $150,000 bail and Rodriguez-Yournet unable to post $100,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings are set for 9 a.m. Feb. 2.

