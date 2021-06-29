Scranton dentist charged with groping patient

Jun. 29—Scranton dentist Dr. Albert Hazzouri was charged Monday in a criminal complaint alleging he groped a patient over her clothing last month.

According to a complaint filed by city Detective Dina Albanesi, Hazzouri performed a dental procedure on a woman late in May at his Lackawanna Avenue office and, afterward, walked her to her vehicle.

While walking down the stairs, Hazzouri, 65, told her to get on his back, which she declined to do. Hazzouri "backed up into her," wrapped his hands around her and grabbed her buttocks, the complaint charged. He then grabbed her breasts and her groin, according to police.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Upset by what happened, the victim drove to Scranton police headquarters to file a report, police said.

Albanesi interviewed the victim, who agreed to do a recorded phone call with Hazzouri, police said. During the call, Hazzouri apologized to her and offered her free dental care for the rest of her life.

"He stated he didn't realize he did it," according to an affidavit filed by Albanesi. "He stated it was a mistake and didn't realize he did it until after it was over."

Hazzouri is charged with three counts of indecent assault and one count of harassment. Attempts to reach him were unsuccessful. He was not in custody Monday night, Police Chief Leonard Namiotka said.

The court filing does not list if he has an attorney.

His dental license in Pennsylvania was in good standing Monday, with no disciplinary actions, according to state records.

Hazzouri, who specializes in cosmetic dentistry, gained some national prominence in recent years through his friendship with former President Donald Trump.

In May 2020, The New York Times reported he tried to get the federal government to buy coronavirus test kits from his associates and mentioned his connection to Trump when he encountered resistance. Two years earlier, he alluded to his friendship with Trump as he sought his Florida dental license.

The Scranton dentist and his family attended a New Year's Eve 2015 gala at Trump's Mar-A-Lago Club in Florida and, during a July 27, 2016 rally at Lackawanna College received a shout-out from the then presidential candidate that he was a good golf player, but that Trump was better.

