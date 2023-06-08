Scranton detectives arrest New Jersey man in car theft case

Jun. 8—Scranton detectives investigating a stolen vehicle that was located in the city's Hill Section arrested a homeless man from New Jersey on theft and other charges.

Tsepiso Mpela Thompson, 23, was held in Lackawanna County Prison on $15,000 bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge John Pesota.

City officers found the stolen vehicle parked outside a business in the 1400 block of Linden Street on Wednesday after the county 911 center received a call from police in South Bound Brook, New Jersey, that it was in the area, police said in a news release.

City detectives initiated an investigation and were told by South Bound Brook police that the vehicle was stolen from a residence there early Tuesday. The owner reported her Apple AirPods were inside the vehicle, along with a purse and other items.

After learning the possible location of the suspect, later identified as Thompson, detectives went to the area and found the victim's AirPods among his belongings, police said.

During an interview at police headquarters, Thompson said he drove the vehicle to Scranton from South Bound Brook on Wednesday morning, police said. He admitted knowing the vehicle was stolen and to taking the victim's AirPods.

Detectives charged Thompson with two counts of receiving stolen property, along with theft by unlawful taking.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled 11:30 a.m. June 21.

