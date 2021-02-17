Scranton homicide suspect held for trial in jailhouse assault

David Singleton, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

Feb. 17—A West Scranton man awaiting trial on homicide charges in the death of his wife will face further court action on charges he tried to kill his cellmate at the Lackawanna County Prison.

Magisterial District Judge George Seig found sufficient evidence after a preliminary hearing Tuesday to hold Thomas R. Evans, 36, for trial on attempted homicide and other charges in a Sept. 15 assault on Vincent Vazquez.

Evans is accused of pulling a trachea tube from Vazquez' neck after they were placed in a cell together at the jail.

The assault happened the day after city police say Evans killed his wife, Tara Marie Evans, at their North Sumner Avenue home.

— DAVID SINGLETON

