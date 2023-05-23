Scranton man, 19, accused of raping 14-year-old girl

May 23—A 19-year-old Scranton man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

John Slovenkai, of 308 S. 9th Ave., will appear in the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas to either enter a guilty plea or challenge at trial counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

A message left for his attorney, listed in court filings as Assistant Public Defender Jeff Poplawsky, was not immediately returned.

A criminal complaint filed May 13 by Scranton Police Detective Jeff Gilroy accused Slovenkai of sexually assaulting the underage girl at the beginning of this year.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Slovenkai and the girl met through Snapchat in 2021, but they did not meet in person until January.

They met at a park on a cold day. He invited her to his home, where he played video games and then showed her to his bedroom.

Slovenkai asked her to play truth-or-dare, then asked if she wanted to have sex.

She said no. He "forced" himself on her, police said.

Slovenkai knew her age. He told her not to tell anyone what happened, police said.

The teenage girl recounted the incident while speaking with a Forensic Interviewer Ashley Ceccacci at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania on May 4.

They had sex twice, she disclosed.

An anonymous ChildLine report began the investigation, police said.

Slovenkai is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Deputy District Attorney Bo Loughney approved the charges against Slovenkai, according to the complaint. Assistant District Attorney Jerry Grill is prosecuting, according to court filings.

