Scranton man accused of raping child

Nov. 10—A Scranton man accused of raping a girl when she was 8 or 9 years old told investigators he tried to have sex with her but stopped because he knew it was wrong, police said.

Jose Malaquias, 38, 1406 N. Main Ave., admitted to Detective Jennifer Gerrity he touched the young girl's genitals but denied using his cell phone to take photographs. During an interview late last month, the child said Malaguias had taken photos of her, Gerrity wrote in a criminal complaint.

Malaquias said just wanted to use his cell phone's flashlight to get a better look.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The girl, now 12, spoke to a guidance counselor in school last month and revealed she had been sexually abused. The report was brought to the attention of the school resource officer, who began a police investigation.

Days later, Gerrity and a caseworker from the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services observed a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

There, the child revealed she was raped when she was either 8 or 9 at a home in Scranton.

Malaquias touched her genitals with his hands and attempted to have sex with her, which "hurt really bad."

Gerrity said Malaquias described three sexual acts with the child on three different occasions in 2018. Visibly emotional, Malaquias said he was sorry for what he had done, the detective wrote.

In addition to three counts of child rape, police charged Malaquias with three counts each of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

He is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

