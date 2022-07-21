Scranton man arrested on child pornography charges

Jul. 21—A Scranton man faces charges after Lackawanna County detectives say he used the Snapchat messaging app to share almost two dozen images of children engaged in sexual acts.

Rustam N. Eminov, 27, 120 Abby Way, was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of disseminating child pornography and other offenses.

He was held in the county prison on $75,000 bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Gallagher.

County detectives opened their investigation after Snapchat notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line that suspected child pornography files were uploaded and disseminated using its systems.

Investigators identified and reviewed 23 illicit files that were uploaded to Snapchat on Jan. 29 and eventually traced the associated phone number to Eminov, Detectives John Kane and Sheryl Turner said in the criminal complaint.

Eminov was out of town when investigators searched his home July 7, but a family member said Eminov would contact the district attorney's office when he returned, detectives said. The family member also said Eminov was not that kind of person and suggested his Snapchat account had been hacked.

During an interview with detectives July 11, Eminov initially denied knowledge of the Snapchat account but later said he uploaded the files, the complaint said. He admitted viewing child pornography, telling detectives it was a "stupid mistake."

Detectives charged Eminov with 23 counts of dissemination of child pornography, 23 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.

