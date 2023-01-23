Scranton man charged in assault, rape of woman

Jan. 23—A Scranton man choked a woman until she blacked out and raped her when she lost consciousness, the city police said.

Dante Jaquan Weldon, 28, 722 Vine St., is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. He faces counts of raping an unconscious victim, sexual assault and strangulation.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual abuse. The victim knew her attacker, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Kyle Gilmartin.

The police met with the victim Jan. 13, who reported Weldon wanted to enter her bedroom early that morning to retrieve an old cell phone but she would not allow him. After knocking for 15 minutes, he manipulated the door so it opened enough for him to reach in and undo the lock.

Weldon found his cell phone but then laid in bed with her. As she rolled off the bed, Weldon hooked his left arm around her to pull her back, pinned her and then choked her until she lost consciousness.

"Why do you make me do this," he said during the assault, according to her statement to investigators.

She woke after a few minutes to realization he was raping her. He continued for some time until he fell asleep, the criminal complaint stated.

Detective Sgt. Michael Fueshko collected unspecified evidence which an affidavit said corroborated the victim's statement to the police.

Weldon was arraigned Saturday by Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler, who scheduled a preliminary hearing Jan. 30.

This is not the first time Weldon faced accusations of domestic violence.

In December 2014, he was arrested on charges he punched and choked a then-girlfriend at her home in Scranton. She feared he would kill her so she jumped out of a second-story window to escape, police said in that case.

Weldon later pleaded guilty to harassment, disorderly conduct and two counts of contempt of court, according to court records. He was sentenced in 2015 to eight to 24 months in state prison and an additional year in the county jail.

