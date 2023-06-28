Scranton man charged in break-in at Moosic convenience store

Jun. 28—A 19-year-old Scranton man faces burglary charges after he used a crow bar to break into a Moosic convenience store and steal cash and other items, borough police said.

Jhadriane Santiago Rodriguez fled on foot after the break-in early Tuesday at Convenient Food Mart, 899 Davis St., but was taken into custody a short time later by Scranton officers, police said.

Police were dispatched to the store about 1:50 a.m. for a report of alarm coming from the rear door, Officer Matthew Thomas said in a criminal complaint.

The owner told the Lackawanna County Communications Center he could see two men inside the store, one in a red hoodie and the other in a blue hoodie, the complaint said.

When he arrived at the store, Thomas saw a man in a red hoodie, later identifed as Rodriguez, 1004 S. Sixth Ave., running into a construction site along Stafford Avenue, the complaint said. As he ran, the man dropped a white backpack before continuing toward a nearby cemetery, police said.

Officers from Scranton responded and set up a perimeter, eventually locating and arresting Rodriguez around 2:30 a.m., police said.

The recovered backpack contained $138 in cash, about $200 worth of store merchandise and two cell phones, police said.

A crow bar was found at the store's rear door, which had fresh pry marks, the complaint said. Inside the store, two cash registers were found open, with various items thrown on the floor.

The store owner gave police surveillance video showing two men behind the counter with a white backpack, according to the complaint, which had no additional information about the second individual.

Rodriguez was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal mischief and held in the county prison on $75,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is July 11 at 10:45 a.m.

