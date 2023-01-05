Scranton man charged with firing gun during road rage incident

Jan. 5—KINGSTON — A man from Scranton was arraigned Thursday on allegations he fired a shot at another vehicle during an exchange of hand gestures in a road rage incident on the North Cross Valley Expressway.

Erik Alexander Viquez, 25, of Electric Street, was traveling south on the expressway with another motorists behind him attempting to enter the exit for Kingston at about 4:40 p.m., according to court records.

As the other motorist changed lanes for the exit, he came close to Viquez's vehicle.

The other motorist was in the exit lane and soon was traveling side-by-side with Viquez's vehicle when the two drivers exchanged hand gestures, court records say.

Viquez allegedly displayed a firearm and discharged a round that struck the other vehicle, which was occupied by four people.

State police in court records say the four occupants of the vehicle gave similar statements to what happened with one passenger claiming to have seen "flames come out of the gun." A discharged round was recovered from the vehicle.

Viquez was arrested at his residence with assistance from the Scranton City Police Department.

During an interview, Viquez stated he made a hand gesture as he felt the other driver got too close to him.

Viquez stated during the interview the other driver rolled down the window so he fired a round claiming it was only a warning shot to protect himself, court records say.

Viquez was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Luzerne County Central Court on four counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.