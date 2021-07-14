Scranton man charged for hitting pedestrian with van

Jul. 14—A Scranton man tried to blame someone else after backing his van into a 75-year-old man last week and inflicting a brain bleed that kept him hospitalized Tuesday.

Chris Grant, 23, 1836 N. Main Ave., remained jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison on charges aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment for striking John Bentler on Friday morning in a North Main Avenue parking lot near Grant's home.

Bentler, of Scranton, remained in serious condition Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, hospital spokesman Matt Mattei said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Officer Gerald Tallo, Bentler suffered a brain bleed and fractured ribs and fingers when a van Grant operated shortly after 9 a.m. backed into him. Tallo wrote he reviewed video of the incident that shows Grant as the driver.

Grant moved the victim after hitting him and initially blamed another vehicle for causing the man's injuries. He eventually admitted he struck Bentler after Tallo challenged his account with that of other witnesses. Grant also said he had an alcoholic beverage prior to the accident.

Grant is held at the county jail in lieu of $40,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled 11 a.m. Monday.

